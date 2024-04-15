Emily VanCamp reveals name of second baby with husband Josh Bowman

Emily VanCamp, the Revenge alumni, recently took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Josh Bowman are now a family of four, as the couple has recently welcomed their second child.

Revealing the name of their daughter on the platform, Emily VanCamp posted a picture of her, disclosing her name, Rio Rose. She also stated that their daughter was born on March 3, 2024.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in February 2024 through an Instagram post, as the actress shared a series of pictures with her baby bump, her husband, Josh, and their firstborn.

Emily and Josh welcomed their second daughter in March: More details revealed. (Image via @EmilyVanCamp/ Instagram)

The couple met while they were filming their show, Revenge in 2011. The duo tied the knot 7 years later, in 2018, and welcomed their first child, Iris, in August 2021.

As The Resident star revealed the news of their second child being born, her post was filled with congratulatory messages from her fellow stars, fans and followers.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s relationship timeline explored as the couple welcomes their second child

Having met on the set of Revenge in 2011, the couple began dating in 2012. As per US Magazine, the couple had shortly begun dating just after Josh’s character, Daniel, proposed to Emily on the show.

The publication also mentioned that the crew of the show often stated that the duo was seen hanging around together every night after the pack-up.

In early 2012, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman were then often seen on dates together and were also seen holidaying in many parts of the world.

However, the couple was inclined to keep their personal life private, as they did not want their relationship to affect the show’s popularity, as VanCamp once told Hamptons Magazine:

"We don't really talk about our relationship. The show becomes about your personal life if you talk about it too much."

Throughout their dating phase, the couple was often seen in airports, restaurants and even grocery stores, as they held hands, and were often seen hugging each other.

Ultimately, in May 2017, the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post, as Emily VanCamp posted a picture of her diamond ring.

She later opened up about her engagement to Entertainment Tonight and stated:

“He did good. The proposal was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

Josh and Emily then tied the knot in Bahamas and the couple announced their marriage on Instagram as they posted glimpses from the wedding.

The duo has since been sharing many pictures with each other from their holidays, on anniversaries, Christmas and even Valentine’s Day. Emily VanCamp often posts pictures of Josh with their first daughter and has also talked about him being a great father. In a Father’s Day post in June 2022, she stated:

“One of the greatest joys of my life has been witnessing you become a father to our sweet girl. We love you beyond words. Happy Father’s Day my love! And thank you to my dad for setting the bar high. Happy day to all the dads out there!! I hope you are getting all the snuggles and love from your cubs.”

While Revenge is one of the most popular shows that Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have done, Josh is also known for many other TV shows and movies like So Undercover, Miranda’s Victim, Time After Time, and even Escaping the Madhouse.