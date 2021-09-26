ENHYPEN Ni-Ki's striking resemblance to Jung Ho Yeon of Squid Game has fans awestruck

ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki and Squid Game actor Jung Ho Yeon look so similar to each other that fans can't stop gushing about it. The latter is currently available for streaming on Netflix and became quite the sensation in just a couple of days of its release, i.e., September 17.

On the other hand, ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki has become the talk of the K-pop town because of his latest hairstyle for the group's upcoming comeback, DIMENSION: DILEMMA.

One, a talented model and actress, and another, a talented idol, fans are in awe as they keep comparing the facial features of these celebrities, gawking at the resemblance.

Fans gush over ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon resemblance

The similar nose structures, eyes, and lips of Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN and Jung Ho Yeon from Netflix's latest survival drama Squid Game have brought together the K-pop and K-drama fans. They continue to debate over the resemblances of the two talented Korean artists.

Jung Ho Yeon plays Kang Sae Byeok, aka Player 067, one of the show's main characters. Her aloof, street-smart character hiding a pure heart made fans fall in love from the very start. Watching the show, fans noticed an uncanny similarity to the idol group member.

They then started comparing the two by uploading pictures of Ho Yeon with Ni-Ki side-by-side. Some followers couldn't focus on the show as every time Sae Byeok appeared, they were reminded of ENHYPEN.

For some ENGENEs, the conversation tempted them to check out Squid Game.

rose ☀️ @bambisseung I was watching the squid game and I can’t think of anything but “she looks so much like niki” I was watching the squid game and I can’t think of anything but “she looks so much like niki” https://t.co/vAonpXjQvb

𝖌𝖚𝖈𝖈𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖊⁷ @ktaehyungvvvv SQUID GAME SAE BYEOK BUT MAKE IT ENHYPEN'S NIKI SQUID GAME SAE BYEOK BUT MAKE IT ENHYPEN'S NIKI https://t.co/JfQRn7O0Ox

Others fans feel they can pass off as siblings:

Rgndwita⁷ 💜🐙 @PurpleSkyy7 The girl with short hair from Squid Game looks like Niki from Enhypen The girl with short hair from Squid Game looks like Niki from Enhypen

Anu @yutae_ct Help I can't stop thinking about how niki whenever I see sae byeok in squid game , why do they look like literal twins 😭 Help I can't stop thinking about how niki whenever I see sae byeok in squid game , why do they look like literal twins 😭

TanniTans⁷ @Tannitans



I was watching until episode 3 of Squid Game, and I'm trying to recall who player No. 67 reminds me off. 🤣🤣🤣 They look like twins. #NIKI #ENHYPEN Ni-ki @ENHYPEN_members you can't fool us!! 🤣🤣🤣I was watching until episode 3 of Squid Game, and I'm trying to recall who player No. 67 reminds me off. 🤣🤣🤣 They look like twins. #SquidGames _NI_KI #ENHYPEN Ni-ki @ENHYPEN_members you can't fool us!! 🤣🤣🤣



I was watching until episode 3 of Squid Game, and I'm trying to recall who player No. 67 reminds me off. 🤣🤣🤣 They look like twins. #SquidGames #NIKI #ENHYPEN_NI_KI #ENHYPEN https://t.co/85o9uvbAcL

Legendary Editor Supreme 👑 @SofieFroehlich Okay must say i am obsessed with Squid Game😩 alsooo she looks like the female version of Niki😭💜💜💜💜 Okay must say i am obsessed with Squid Game😩 alsooo she looks like the female version of Niki😭💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/Pt37pWwmd8

About Jung Ho Yeon, who plays Kang Sae Byeok in Squid Game

Jung Ho Yeon, dubbed "Korea's Next Model" by Vogue in 2015, made her acting debut with Netflix's current hot drama, Squid Game. Her international debut as a model was with Louis Vuitton in 2016.

She has walked for multiple top-level and luxurious brands, from Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Fendi to Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu. The 27-year-old has also been on multiple covers for Vogue Japan, Vogue Korea, Dazed, and more.

She also went public with her relationship and has been dating Reply 1988 actor Lee Dong Hwi since 2015.

Squid Game has nine episodes and is available to stream on Netflix. ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA is slated for an October 12 release.

