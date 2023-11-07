Enola Holmes 3 already in works at Netflix 

Enola Holmes, one of the most successful film series to premiere on Netflix, is all set to return for a third part, rounding up a trilogy. As per reports from Collider, a screenplay for a third Enola Holmes film is already in the works. This film will also reportedly star both Henry Cavill and the star Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes and his sister, Enola.

This news comes from Scott Stuber, who sat with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

With the script still in the works, it is pretty challenging to get any plot details, but it will likely continue the story of Enola from the end of Enola Holmes 2, much like the second film followed up the story of the first one.

Scott Stuber expresses excitement about working with Millie Bobby Brown and Enola Holmes 3

Expand Tweet

Millie Bobby Brown has been one of Netflix's biggest stars and a homegrown one. Rising to fame with Stranger Things, she followed it up with the detective thriller set in the world of Sherlock Holmes.

Speaking about Millie Bobby Brown and the forthcoming third instalment, Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, said:

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right."

He added:

"The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

The second Enola Holmes film ended with Enola opening a new London office for her growing detective agency. She will also be joined by the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and his newly introduced roommate, Dr John Watson (Himesh Patel).

Expand Tweet

This film might also feature Sherlock's arch-nemesis, Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), who escaped police custody in the previous movie.

It was almost a year back when Millie Bobby Brown expressed her desire to do more films featuring this character. She had told Screenrant:

"I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work."

With work still stopped for the SAG-AFTRA strike, it will be some time before further work for Enola Holmes 3 starts.