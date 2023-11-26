"Epitome of dollfaceism": Fans rejoice as BTS Jimin gets selected as the Most Beautiful Face in 2023

BTS Jimin was crowned the Most Beautiful Face of 2023 in a survey conducted by a Twitter user named KPOP TOP 100 (@TOP100KPOP) on social media on November 24.

On their official website, KPOP TOP 100, a Twitter user organized polls across various categories. On the website, supporters could vote more than once. The user in question then announced the results on their social media accounts.

Set Me Free Pt.2 singer emerged as the winner in the survey and was declared the Most Beautiful Face of 2023, and fans took to social media to express their excitement. One fan also declared him the epitome of dollface beauty.

Expand Tweet

"Our gorgeous Prince": Fans celebrate as BTS Jimin wins the Most Beautiful Face of 2023

Expand Tweet

With 52.3 million followers on Instagram and counting, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer continues to captivate the hearts of fans who voted for him in the recent survey conducted by KPOP TOP 100.

In the poll for the Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces in 2023, the idol secured first place among the 100 K-pop idols. Jimin surpassed the remaining 99 idols who were part of the survey conducted by the aforementioned social media user.

Fans showered the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer with love and praise. He has also proved his influence by becoming the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co., increasing the brand's social media engagement and sales overnight.

Fans also congratulated Jimin through their posts and emphasized that the idol truly deserves the title due to his stunning facial features that never fail to captivate them. They called him a gorgeous prince, highlighting his doll-like face.

See how fans are reacting as the Like Crazy singer was declared as the Most Beautiful Face in the world in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another BLACKPINK member, Rosé, was also honored with the same title, prompting fans to extend their congratulations to her as well.

Meanwhile, fans are elated that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer continues to secure various titles and awards acknowledging his hard work. The idol recently released his debut album FACE, and its title track, Like Crazy, made him the first-ever solo singer to claim the No.1 rank on the Billboards chart.

He also released his solo documentary Production Diary, showcasing behind-the-scenes of his debut album FACE. He also held a special talk session with fans offline to celebrate the release.

They are also sad about the fact that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer will soon enlist for his mandatory military service, and they have to bid adieu to him.

Bighit Entertainment has confirmed that Jimin has started the process for his mandatory military enlistment. Jimin is expected to enlist by December 2023.