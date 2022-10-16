Erik Cantu GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as teen shot by cop at McDonald's remains under treatment

Erik Cantu's family launched a GoFundMe page as the teen remained on life support after being shot multiple times by a San Antonio law enforcement officer. On October 2, the 17-year-old was shot while sitting in his car outside a McDonald's restaurant in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue.

Erik Cantu, who suffered punctures to several of his major organs, has remained in critical condition for over two weeks. According to the GoFundMe started by his uncle, Ruben Carranco, who elucidated on Cantu’s medical state, said that the teen's road to recovery is “daunting.”

A statement on the crowdfunding page read:

“His injuries are severe, and although he is not yet out of the woods, we remain hopeful he moves in the direction of recovery.”

Carranco said the donations would go towards the teen's medical bills. Erik Cantu's family has sought a hundred thousand dollars on the crowdfunding page that has so far raised over $20,000 in donations.

The GoFundMe Statement added:

“As a family, we thank you for the outpouring of encouragement and support. Erik is a son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend who’s brought much joy and laughter to our lives. We pray for these opportunities to be with us once again."

Erik Cantu was shot by San Antonio police officer James Brennand

Kaleb @that1owl James Brennand shot a 17 year old 4 times and shot his car 10 times for eating a burger. He then lied about being assaulted with a vehicle as justification for his attempted execution of a child. James Brennand shot a 17 year old 4 times and shot his car 10 times for eating a burger. He then lied about being assaulted with a vehicle as justification for his attempted execution of a child. https://t.co/lolbzeld5n

Erik Cantu was shot by a San Antonio police officer, identified as James Brennand, 27, who was reportedly responding to a disturbance report at 10:45 pm in the area.

According to Multiple reports, Brennand spotted Cantu’s car while documenting witness statements on the disturbance incident and suspected that it was the same vehicle that had fled a traffic stop earlier in the week.

Body cam footage captured the horrific incident when Brennand approached the teen’s car parked outside the restaurant. The video saw Erik Cantu sitting beside a friend as he ate a hamburger. The officer opened the driver's side door and asked its occupants to get out of the vehicle.

The visibly startled teen backed out of the driveway, hitting the officer with the open door, who then fired multiple shots, injuring Cantu. However, the co-passenger was unharmed during the shooting.

Amanda Henderson @AmandaHTV Right now there’s a protest happening calling for former SAPD Officer James Brennand to be arrested and criminally charged. He shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a McDonald’s on Oct 2 after responding to the area for an unrelated disturbance call. Right now there’s a protest happening calling for former SAPD Officer James Brennand to be arrested and criminally charged. He shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a McDonald’s on Oct 2 after responding to the area for an unrelated disturbance call. https://t.co/bLDfYyNNS4

The incident, witnessed by scores of people on social media, sparked outrage among citizens across the country, including Antonio Police Chief William McManus, who condemned the former officer's response during the incident. In a statement, the police chief said:

"Nothing that officer did that night was in accordance with our training or our policies."

Brennand turned himself in after he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on Tuesday, October 11. The next day, the former officer, detained at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, was released on bail.

