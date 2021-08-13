"He was teased for dating a 20-year old": Ethan Klein accuses Keemstar of complaining to YouTube's CEO to get him banned 

The H3 Podcast hosted by Hila and Ethan Klein has been suspended from YouTube following a joke Ethan made towards Keemstar.

The joke was made in response to 39 year old Keemstar previously boasting about dating a 20 year old he met at a fan meetup. In a segment on the forty-sixth episode of the H3 After Dark podcast, someone pretending to be Keemstar's girlfriend called in and joked that he cried during sex and hinted that he had small genitals.

"The girl is only 20 years old, she's a child. This is about a 39 year old creep, preying on a young girl."

Ethan Klein accused YouTuber Keemstar, known for his Drama Alert channel, of complaining to YouTube staff in order to get the podcast channel suspended. In a tweet after H3 Podcast announced their short suspension, Keemstar also shared the news along with a video.

"You know I should be jumping down happy but I'm just not. I'm not happy, right? Justice has been served with two videos of Ethan Klein and Hila Klein and the H3H3 Podcast were taken down for violating terms of service of YouTube. Him getting two strikes, I dunno, I can only guess but I'm sure he can't upload for a while. Cant' stream and quite frankly, he deserves it. It's well overdue."

Keemstar talked about Ethan Klein and the podcast, which allegedly harassed other creators. He stated that the podcast would not last on anyone else's channel on the platform. He also alleged that Ethan Klein had a hand in getting one of his videos taken down on the platform as well.

H3H3 got 2 Strikes on his channel! pic.twitter.com/iIj8I7Ip8J — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 12, 2021

Ethan Klein and Keemstar's back-and-forth on Twitter

In response to Keemstar's video on Twitter, Ethan stated that Keem's statement was "in the ultimate hypocrisy."

"He called her "fresh cheeks." Now we are suspended for a week. this after he lied and cried about me getting him suspended, which I had nothing to do with."

Ethan Klein also made a follow-up statement claiming that Keem knew the information that the channel would be suspended "before [they] did and posted immediately meaning he was 100% was talking with YouTube about it."

The H3 Podcast's announcement stated that the channel would be unable to post on YouTube for a week, which meant no Off The Rails, After Dark, or Families segments.

Keemstar and Ethan Klein continued the back-and-forth exchange on Twitter, with both of them calling each other hypocrites. Keemstar retorted in finality:

"I would love to see Ethan Klein survive in this current climate on YouTube!"

Ethan and Hila Klein have not commented further on the situation or the extended reason for their ban. It has not been disclosed which videos were removed from the platform.

It has since been updated that the H3 podcast channel has received one strike as Ethan and Hila Klein address their suspension.

Edited by Siddharth Satish