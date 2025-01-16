Yilongma, commonly known as the "Chinese Elon Musk," recently responded to the Space X founder's wish to do a live stream together. This came after the tech billionaire responded to a tweet asking them to livestream "for the culture."

The tweet was first uploaded to X by user @AutismCapital, to which Elon Musk replied with the 100 emoji and a laughing emoji. On January 15, Yilongma uploaded a video responding to the supposed invitation, holding a blown-up printout of Musk's initial interaction with the original post.

"No problem! Driving my Tesla! Livestreaming on X! I love you! WOW!" Yilongma said in the video.

Expand Tweet

Yilongma's response video, which received 40.5 million views on the X page @AutismCapital at the time of this article, received mixed reviews, with one user tweeting:

"Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

Expand Tweet

Several people questioned Yilongma's likeness to Elon Musk, wondering if the video was AI-generated or deepfaked.

"Are we sure this is not AI?" one user questioned.

"Is this a deep fake or is this dude simply a guy that looks like Elon?" another person wrote.

"Sorry if this is a stupid question but is this a face swap or does this guy actually look like Elon?" someone else asked.

Another user remarked:

"Elon from Temu."

One netizens claimed that Musk and Yilongma could livestream on the Chinese app Rednote. Others commented on the similarities both men shared.

"YilongMa and Elon can livestream on RedNote happy to be the translator," one person tweeted.

"That would get annoying fast. But the resemblance is uncanny," another person added.

"Wow they even have the same personalities," someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also replied to the video with a laughing emoji.

"I love my Chinese alter-ego"- Elon Musk about Yilongma

Yilongma rose to fame on social media for his stark resemblance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The internet personality, who dubbed himself the "Chinese Elon Musk," piqued interest online after he went viral in November 2020 for imitating the tech billionaire.

Yilongma's presence raised several questions about the validity of his claims, with even Musk wondering if the videos were deepfakes or authentic. The billionaire also expressed interest in meeting Yilongma in one of his X posts in May 2022.

According to Business Insider, Yilongma responded to Musk's interest on the Chinese app Weibo, adding he would be thrilled to meet the Space X founder, whom he called his "hero."

"I am here. I want very much to see you too! I love you, you are my hero," Yilongma wrote.

Musk also spoke about Yilongma during his recent Starlink streaming test from Mar-a-Lago on January 14. The topic arose after the tech billionaire answered a question that asked him about the look-alike. He called Yilongma "amazing," jokingly adding that he relied on his alter-ego for everything. In a following tweet, Musk also posted:

"I love my Chinese alter-ego."

Expand Tweet

In other news, Elon Musk is currently at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home ahead of the incoming president's inauguration ceremony on January 20. Trump's inauguration ceremony falls on MLK Day, an occurrence that has only happened twice previously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback