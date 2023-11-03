"Everyday it's a new animal": The Twitter Frog video goes viral, leaves the internet flabbergasted

A bizarre Frog video has recently emerged on Twitter, leaving netizens dumbfounded after it depicted a girl seemingly pushing a frog out of her body. The video, which comes on the heels of the Horse video that showed the animal mounting a man, has left netizens horrified about the disturbing zoophilic content floating online to seemingly assuage some morbid curiosity.

The graphic Frog video shows the woman in discomfort, trying to push a Frog from her body which was later pulled out by a man. The footage swiftly went viral with hashtag #frogvideo, amassing millions of views.

The frog video also triggered a volley of outraged comments online ranging from disgust to shock.

Netizens react as Frog Video goes viral online

The disturbing “frog video” has gone viral on Twitter and has made its way to multiple social media platforms, including unsuspecting people’s timelines. While many found the footage revolting, others were profoundly confused over the zoophilic content. The frog video, which surfaced a day after the infamous Horse video, has left many confused and horrified prompting a netizen to quip:

"I might have to take a break from this app at this rate man everyday it’s a new animal bruv i cba"

Recently there has been a concerning uptick in Beastilaity content or Zoophilia online. Experts blame the proliferation of the internet that has made content easily available and turned into a forum where like-minded people can connect over their mutual interests.

There are dozens of websites where zoophiles share their videos in the world with tens of thousands of members. With the advent of Twitter, the obsession with going viral banking on people's moral outrage has made the content more prevalent.

In a study published in the Journal of S*x & Marital Therapy, where nearly 1,000 zoophiles were surveyed, some said that the allure was in the taboo nature of the behavior. In the 1970s, renowned s*xologist Professor John Money believed people engaged in zoophilic when there was no other outlet available.

However, in the ensuing years, multiple studies have debunked the theory, finding for many is a preference. A study by Dr. Hani Miletski surveyed 93 zoophiles. Miletski disinterred only 12% said they engaged with animals because there were no human partners available, and only 7% said it was because they were too shy to engage with humans. Others reportedly preferred the activity. Many also believed that in years to come, their inclinations would be accepted by society and would be deemed no different than being gay or straight.

However, many countries, including the United States, have deemed bestiality illegal. In 2021, two men aged 61 and 76, were charged with distributing bestiality material after police removed an abused dog from their home.

Themis Matsoukas, an acclaimed award-winning Penn State professor, was arrested June 13, 2023, after he was caught on surveillance video performing s*xual acts with his collie dog in Rothrock State Forest.