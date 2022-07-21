"Everything got silent": Parkland shooting survivor Anthony Borges testifies in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

On July 20, Parkland HS mass shooting survivor Anthony Borges testified during the sentencing hearing of Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old implicated in the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

On February 14, 2018, Cruz entered the premises of his former school before attacking students and teachers with an AR-15-style rifle. Last October, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

According to CNN, Borges was considered a hero after the attack, as he was shot while attempting to barricade the classroom to protect himself and other students.

angelarozier @wpbf_angela #parklandschoolmassacre Day three in Parkland high school shooter death penalty trial. Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges told jurors he was shot five times. He showed them his scars. #Parkland Day three in Parkland high school shooter death penalty trial. Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges told jurors he was shot five times. He showed them his scars. #Parkland #parklandschoolmassacre https://t.co/QaNLdLDVyh

He described his experience of the shooting in court. He said:

"I just laid down there waiting for everything to stop. Everything was silent."

Anthony Borges, a freshman at the time of the attack, was reported to have been shot five times by Nikolas Cruz during the attack. During Wednesday's hearing, he revealed the wounds sustained to his leg, back, and armpit.

Anthony Borges testifies against Nikolas Cruz

During the sentencing hearing, Anthony Borges told the court that he would never realize his aspirations of becoming a professional footballer for FC Barcelona due to the injuries he suffered in the attack.

Mr Fact! @micheal_aro In 2018, during the Parkland School Shooting, a 15-year-old boy succeeded in halting the gunman from entering his class by using his body to hold shut the door. Anthony Borges was shot five times, but saved the lives of his 20 classmates. He's since made a full recovery. In 2018, during the Parkland School Shooting, a 15-year-old boy succeeded in halting the gunman from entering his class by using his body to hold shut the door. Anthony Borges was shot five times, but saved the lives of his 20 classmates. He's since made a full recovery. https://t.co/hNBdEJcZuB

According to Borges, he was once a promising footballer, having played for the Barca Academy in Lauderhill, Florida, back in 2016. However, he said that after being shot by Nikolas Cruz in the shooting, he was afraid he would never be able to walk again, let alone play professionally.

In an interview with The Guardian, Borges described his experience of waking up in the hospital.

He said:

“When I opened my eyes the first thing I see is my leg open, and metal [from a brace] busted through it. It was crazy."

He clarified that despite the grave severity of the physical toll, the trauma was the most unbearable part of the experience.

He said:

"[But] the most horrible things were the dreams. It was hell.”

He later added:

“It was like being born [again] … being a baby. Having to learn to walk, to redo everything. I don’t have words to describe how hard is [the] past. Every day was painful.”

Hannah Phillips @haphillips96 Anthony Borges, a student shot in the lungs, abdomen and legs, screamed for help in the hallway outside Lippel's classroom. "We couldn’t open the door," she said. Anthony Borges, a student shot in the lungs, abdomen and legs, screamed for help in the hallway outside Lippel's classroom. "We couldn’t open the door," she said.

While Anthony Borges has said that due to the actions of Nikolas Cruz, he's suffered life-changing physical and mental trauma, Barcelona FC acknowledged his act of heroism, giving him a signed shirt from the club.

⚖💛🐝 Roz (Vote Dem in the 2022 midterms) @Ducky8abug This is Anthony Borges.



He's the 15-year-old H.S. soccer player who used his body as a shield to protect 20 classmates from a mass shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.



He's a HERO. The real deal.



I want history to remember his heroism and his sacrifice. This is Anthony Borges.He's the 15-year-old H.S. soccer player who used his body as a shield to protect 20 classmates from a mass shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.He's a HERO. The real deal.I want history to remember his heroism and his sacrifice. https://t.co/t0Xyii8rxg

Club representatives said:

"We have given this to Anthony Borges in honor of his bravery after putting his life on the line to save his classmates."

The trial of Nikolas Cruz is currently ongoing. The hearing will determine whether or not he receives life in prison or a death sentence.

