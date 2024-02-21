Ewen MacIntosh Net Worth: Fortune and 2016 bankruptcy explored as The Office U.K. actor dies at 50

At 50, Ewen MacIntosh, who portrayed the endearing misfit Keith in Ricky Gervais's landmark BBC comedy The Office, passed away.

As per the Guardian, Just Right Management, his management organization, declared the tragic news in a statement that read,

“With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh."

It further read,

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

2016 saw Ewen MacIntosh purportedly file for bankruptcy. Nevertheless, according to IdolNetWorth, Ewen's net worth ranged from $100,000 (£79,300) to $1 million (£793,000) as of 2024.

Ewen MacIntosh, known for portraying various roles, went bankrupt in 2016 for lack of employment

Comedian Ewan MacIntosh is known for playing Keith in the first UK iteration of the legendary sitcom The Office, starring Ricky Gervais. Outside of The Office, Ewen had trouble landing jobs. Later, with Gervais, he played "Buffet Man" in the last season of After Life, a character prohibited from entering an all-you-can-eat restaurant.

In 2020, Ewen co-starred with Dawn Ward and Charlotte Crosby on an episode of Come Dine With Me. In addition, the actor previously appeared in Little Britain and Miranda and performed at the 2007 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Before that, in 2009, MacIntosh appeared in a charity music video for the Chris Rea song Driving Home for Christmas, along with several other celebrities. He then landed a role in the Tristan Bates Theatre's production of Geek, A New Musical, which debuted on April 22, 2013.

Additionally, he frequently portrayed Carl, the uninterested ATC operator, in the radio sitcom Cabin Pressure. He also starred in a national TV commercial for ao.com in 2013. One year later, he starred in the movie The Confusion of Tongues (2014) as Barry the window cleaner.

One of the wealthiest comedians in the UK, Ewen MacIntosh’s projected net worth as of early 2024 ranges from $100,000 to $1 million. His salary demonstrates his versatility in performing on stage, screen, television, and stand-up comedy, which has nourished his career and finances.

Ewen MacIntosh was a potent actor and comedian known for his theater, radio, and television work. His net worth attests to his achievement and their appreciation as he continues to inspire and amuse his audience.

Though his co-stars have made £112 million since the famous sitcom The Office, he was briefly declared bankrupt. He owed thousands of pounds in taxes when he went bankrupt. After the popular series finished in 2003, he has had difficulty finding acting parts.

According to publications such as The Sun, he was officially declared bankrupt following his inability to secure steady employment following his role as Keith. Ewen found it challenging to follow through with his suit at the time. However, as soon as the Covid-19 lockdowns began, he discovered a new source of income. He launched a celebrity shout-out business where he used to record personalized birthday wishes via videos.

The cause of death remained a mystery. On the other hand, the Sun claims that in 2022, he disclosed his health struggles and said that he had been hospitalized.

However, JustRight pointed out that a memorial service and private cremation for close family members and friends will take place later this year.

