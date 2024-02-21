Ewen MacIntosh's health battle: The Office actor rushed to hospital posted about "bad times" before death at 50

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his portrayal of Keith Bishop in the iconic television series The Office, has passed away at 50 after a courageous battle with undisclosed health challenges.

On Wednesday morning, February 21, 2024, Ewen's management team announced his demise and confirmed that the actor was at Willow Green Care Home and was given proper care, as seen in The Sun.

Ewen MacIntosh was struggling with an unknown illness. On February 6, 2022, he tweeted his picture on a hospital bed as he was rushed to the hospital, reflecting his lousy health, and wrote that he was afraid, as seen in the publication. He tweeted,

"Bad times for me I'm afraid chums. Stat strong out there"

Ewen Douglas MacIntosh was a British comedian and actor who was popularly known for his role as Keith Bishop in The Office from 2001 to 2003.

Ewen MacIntosh, The Office star, loses health battle at 50

The 50-year-old British actor, Ewen, was ill for a long time. However, the type or intensity of his illness has never been revealed. But he has previously shared about his hospital visits amid his health condition, as per The Sun.

In his X tweet, posted in February 2022, Ewen can be seen on the hospital's bed with a few ECG stickers, which suggest that doctors must have been monitoring his heart. On early Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Ewen's management team announced his death at 50.

As reported by The Sun, the management disclosed that Ewen MacIntosh was being treated at a care home in Littlehampton. A spokesperson from JustRight Management wrote,

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year."

The last post of Ewen MacIntosh on his Instagram was about The Office Quiz, which aired on October 14, 2021. He captioned the post, "The real quiz is back!"

Who was Ewen MacIntosh?

Ewen MacIntosh was born on December 25, 1973, in Merionethshire. He started his career quite a long ago but got his most significant break when he was cast as deadpan accountant Keith Bishop in The Office.

Ewen's talent and comedic brilliance brought joy and laughter to millions of viewers worldwide. His portrayal of the lovable yet bumbling Keith Bishop in The Office left an indelible mark on pop culture and earned him a dedicated fan following.

By profession, Ewen was an actor and a comedian who appeared in various shows such as Miranda and Little Britain. In 2007, he formed a double act with Tim FitzHigham in their performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. From 2007 till 2022, he appeared on and off my television shows. However, in 2016, as per The Sun, he opened up about his struggle to find work in the entertainment industry.

Beyond his work on-screen, MacIntosh was known for his kindness, generosity, and infectious sense of humor, endearing him to colleagues and fans alike.

