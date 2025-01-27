"Extremely suspicious" — Mysterious "Help" and "Traffico" signs spotted on Google Maps in LA spark human trafficking concerns on internet

Amid the LA fires, new concerns about human trafficking have sparked in the city. The discussion began after people spotted "Help" and "Traffico" signs on Google Maps.

According to a January 27 report by The Express Tribune, these signs have been appearing near the Union Pacific railroad yard at the intersection of E Cesar Chavez Ave and Mission Rd in Los Angeles. Apart from human trafficking, concerns surrounding protests against local displacement have also arisen.

As per the outlet, these signs were created using construction materials and debris. Amid so many speculations, no confirmed reason behind the signs has been found yet. The local law enforcement agencies, too, have not addressed the issue yet.

Social media platforms like X have been flooded with posts from concerned netizens, showing the images of those signs on Google Maps.

"Extremely suspicious and eery hope whoever made those are ok," one netizen said.

"Shipping containers and tunnels… Something about this screams human trafficking," another user tweeted.

"This is crazy scary guys…" described another one.

"Human/drug trafficking hub?" wondered a netizen.

While many seemed concerned, others believed further investigation into the alleged Google Maps signs was needed to ensure no criminal activities were happening in the areas.

"Yikes. Hope it can be investigated," a user tweeted.

"Los Angeles County is known for high-intensity child exploitation, making it a noted area for human trafficking concerns," commented a netizen.

As per The Express Tribune, concerns about human trafficking arose because it had become a significant issue in the city.

Concerns about human trafficking have been prevalent in the area where the signs were apparently spotted

In its report, the Express Tribune mentioned that officials have rescued about 84 individuals from getting trafficked from the area where the signs have popped up. The outlet has cited a 2024 report according to which traffickers primarily target vulnerable individuals, including kids, and then exploit them.

Local law enforcement authorities have repeatedly condemned the alleged cases of trafficking. Meanwhile, another video popped up on the internet, in which members of the FaZe Clan visited the site with the strange signs. They reportedly saw flying drones and were asked to leave the place.

Social media platforms like X and Reddit include several theories, but no definite explanation for these signs exists. According to visualcapitalist.com, California is among the top ten US states with the most cases of trafficking. According to the list curated in November 2024, the state witnessed 28.9 victims per 100,000 individuals.

According to Joslyn Law Firm's statistics report for 2024, about 11,254 people were trafficked from California between 2019 and 2023. Los Angeles County has condemned such acts, and the DA's office has distributed helpline numbers like 1-888-539-2373 and 1-888-373-7888.

