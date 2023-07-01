Fact Check: Did Elon Musk change the Twitter like button to honor Titan wreckage victims? Viral social media claim debunked 

As the Titan wreckage news has left people in utter shock, a tweet about Elon Musk changing the Twitter like button to honor the victims is doing rounds on the internet. However, the claim in the tweet turned out to be false.

The viral tweet had pictures of the OceanGate submersible, 5 victims, and Elon Musk. The tweet read,

"Elon Musk changed the Twitter like button from 💚 to ❤️ To honour the 5 people who lost their lives on the submarine Tonight."

Twitter was quick enough to add context to that viral tweet, and that read:

"Elon Musk did not change anything to 'honor' the people who have passed away in the submarine. Tweets like this are often posted in order to gain more likes as the user will try to get the specialized color like button."

Elon Musk did not change Twitter like button to honor Titan wreckage victims

As the tweet claiming that Elon Musk changed the Twitter like button to honor Titanic submersible's wreckage victims went viral, several social media users reacted to it and started believing it. However, Twitter's context to this viral tweet clarified that this was false.

Here's how internet users reacted to the false information:

hadi @hadi61422981 @Bod_repuplic Our hearts go out to the families of the five who lost their lives on the submarine. We offer our condolences to their loved ones and send them our prayers. @Bod_repuplic Our hearts go out to the families of the five who lost their lives on the submarine. We offer our condolences to their loved ones and send them our prayers.

GorillaTagNews @JonShiflet2012 @Bod_repuplic I hope that the people who where in the titan rest in peace and I pray for their family’s loss. @Bod_repuplic I hope that the people who where in the titan rest in peace and I pray for their family’s loss. ❤️

Gordians-Knot @KirkKnot @Bod_repuplic And we should care what Mr MuKs is upmto this time. Groan @Bod_repuplic And we should care what Mr MuKs is upmto this time. Groan

Tairun @Tairun7 @Bod_repuplic the only loss was the Logitech controller @Bod_repuplic the only loss was the Logitech controller

Earlier, Elon Musk took a dig at fact-checking site for linking Starlink with the Titanic submersible

Recently, there were reports where several fact-checking websites like Snopes.com linked Musk's Starlink to the OceanGate submersible. Snopes wrote that Starlink provided communications for the missing submersible. However, later, the article was updated with a note in which they clarified that the submersible was not using the technology.

Elon Musk reacted to the viral article by Snopes and wrote:

"You can't even run a good psy op."

Moreover, as per the recent update about the Titanic submersible, deep-sea robots were utilized on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to bring ashore the debris salvaged from the wreckage.

The photographs capturing the submarine's wreckage have been unveiled for the first time. The US Coast Guard made the announcement on June 22, revealing that remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs) had successfully located the submarine's chambers amidst a vast expanse of debris. These chambers were found approximately 1,600 feet away from the bow of the Titanic, lying roughly 12,000 feet below the ocean surface.

Currently, international agencies are investigating the reason behind the submersible's implosion. US maritime officials also said that they would improve the submersibles' safety and issue a report on the same.

