Fact Check: Did Jason Momoa cut his hair? Viral new look pictures debunked

Pictures of American actor Jason Momoa in short hair, cutting down his iconic mane have been making their rounds on social media this month. The Aquaman star's viral new look was first shared by Facebook user @91.5 FM with the caption (translated):

"Famous actor Jason Momoa surprises with radical hair change."

A comment about Momoa (Image via Facebook/ @91.5 FM)

The post was shared with photos of the actor walking on the streets of Los Angeles flaunting his alleged "radical" new look. It credited Luis Herrera, adding that Momoa has "just premiered his latest movie."

However, these are AI-generated images and the 44-year-old actor still dons his iconic hair. His interview with People, published on January 12, 2024, does not reference any drastic change in his looks.

Momoa's recent film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiered on December 22, 2023, and is still running in theatres.

Netizens react to Jason Momoa's alleged new look

The original Facebook post with Jason Momoa's alleged haircut went viral with over 15k comments and over 151k likes. It was soon shared on other social media platforms, including X.

The actor's apparent new haircut seemed to impress quite a few:

Jason Momoa's separation from his wife Lisa Bonet was finalized earlier this month

In his January 2024 interview with People, Jason Momoa opened up about his housing situation following after his wife Lisa Bonet officially filed for a divorce from him. The actor explained that between work he did not have any time to get a house and is content with living in a trailer:

"I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless... I have a nice trailer Everyone's like, 'Jason Momoa's homeless.' I'm like, 'Relax. I got a f*cking sleeping bag," he quipped.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained that despite being "on the road all the time," he was "doing fine." He added that his schedule was booked due to films at the moment but hoped to "slow down."

The 44-year-old even joked that when he actually purchased a home people would would be shocked.

Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu Hawaii, and began his acting career after he auditioned for Baywatch Hawaii when he was just 19. He is known for his appearing as Khal Drogo on the HBO series Game of Thrones, and Aquaman in the DCEU.