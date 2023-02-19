Fact Check: Does Kellie Pickler have kids? All about her family in wake of husband Kyle Jacobs death

Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs, who was also a musician, recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday, February 17. The incident happened at around 1:21 pm and cops were immediately called to Pickler's residence. Kyle and Kellie were married for a long time and did not have any children.

The causes leading to Jacobs' suicide are still a mystery, but Kellie reported to the cops that her husband had been missing ever since she woke up. The upstairs bedroom door did not open and after several attempts by Pickler, her assistant called the police officers for help.

News Channel 5 star Henry Rothenberg paid tribute to Jacobs on Facebook by sharing a video and writing,

"Your friendship, your gift of bringing people together with your gift of music…you will be missed Kyle Jacobs."

Kyle's latest post on Instagram featured a picture of the album Hey World by Lee Brice and the post revealed that the album has been certified platinum. Jacobs expressed his happiness towards the news, saying that he was a part of the album and was honored to be a part of it.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs' relationship timeline

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs got married in 2011 (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs first met through a mutual friend in 2008. The duo got engaged in 2010 when Jacobs proposed to Pickler and they exchanged vows in 2011.

Pickler later spoke about the proposal through Instagram in 2017 where she revealed that the proposal happened on June 15, 2010, which also marked her grandmother's birthday. She wrote,

"On that date in 2010, Kyle and I were in Rosemary Beach, [Florida], on what he told me was just a 'vacation' …That evening, after a romantic dinner, we took a sunset stroll on the beach …Little did I know, he had secretly planted a small wooden box in the sand."

The box also had a journal written by Jacobs and a seashell with Kellie's grandmother's name written on it alongside an engagement ring. Pickler later spoke to Us Weekly and addressed her plans to expand the family. She said at the time,

"We have two little small puppies. We're dog parents for now."

Kyle Jacobs was a well-known musician

Kyle Jacobs gained recognition as a songwriter for Curb Music, where he worked until his demise. The Bloomington, Minnesota native wrote songs for artists like Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Clay Walker, Scott McCreery, and others.

Jacobs was mostly known as the co-writer of the single More Than a Memory by Garth Brooks. Released in August 2007, the single managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts.

Jacobs had the opportunity to work with some popular faces from the music industry like Darius Rucker, Wynonna, and others. He was 49 years old at the time of death.

