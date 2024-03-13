Fact Check: Is Little Nicky 2 starting Adam Sandler releasing on Netflix in 2024? Viral poster debunked

A poster for Little Nicky 2 has currently surfaced on the internet. According to ComingSoon, fans are also inquiring whether a Little Nicky sequel starring Adam Sandler is being developed for Netflix.

Sequels rarely occur, except for a couple of Sandler's films, but nothing in the film business is truly predictable. This time, though, it is predictable because the same source has asserted that it is a phony poster.

Additionally, the same site has claimed that the false Little Nicky sequel poster may be identified by its similar background and format to the one used for the 2000 film adaptation. The New York City skyline has changed, but that is the only difference.

YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that frequently posts fictitious movie news and posters, is the source of the rumor. Its most recent post, which started the rumor, has received over 48,000 likes.

ComingSoon has also stated that the fact that Adam Sandler's face from the original movie's poster was cloned and pasted into the phony Little Nicky 2 poster is even more indication that this is a fake. A new crimson costume was also seen on Sandler's Nicky. However, the photograph had been altered to include the horns emerging from his head.

Hence, no, Adam Sandler's Little Nicky 2 will not be available on Netflix.

The poster for Little Nicky 2 is phony

In the 2000 film Little Nicky, Adam Sandler played the title character, Nicky, Satan's youngest and kinder son. In the movie, Nicky must accompany his two elder brothers as they set out to destroy everything and transform contemporary New York City into "Hell". Nicky wants them to return to Hell before their father passes away.

It's not surprising that people have long pushed for Sandler to make a sequel, given the film's iconic premise. Publications like We Got It Covered have claimed that back in 2011, Sandler even indicated his desire to work on an untitled Little Nicky sequel.

A possible sequel does not, however, currently have an official release date because nothing has been announced yet. Because of this, there is currently no solid evidence that Little Nicky 2 is in the works, but that hasn't prevented online users from speculating about a potential sequel and creating a false poster for it.

A recent article from The Direct claims that a Little Nicky 2 poster has been trending online. But it's simple to identify the poster as a fake. As per the source, this is a result of the poster's bad editing and design.

As per the made-up description for Little Nicky 2's Facebook poster,

“Get ready to laugh till you’re burning with Little Nicky Hell Takes a Vacation, coming to Netflix in May 2024. Adam Sandler reprises his role as the mischievous Little Nicky, now the Official Devil, who embarks on his first earthly vacation as Beelzebub, wreaking hilarious havoc in 2024 New York City.”

But according to ComingSoon, only three of Adam Sandler's movies, Murder Mystery, Hotel Transylvania, and Grown Ups, have had one or more sequels filmed following them.

Furthermore, neither Sandler nor any members of the first film's production crew have ever acknowledged in public that a Little Nicky sequel is being considered. Thus, there isn't a probability that a sequel will happen, at least any time soon.