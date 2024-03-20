"Family is grieving and heartbroken": Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee speaks out as brother fatally shot by nephew

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Michigan congressman Dan Kildee’s younger brother Timothy Kildee passed away in Vienna Township. The 57-year-old succumbed to a gunshot wound inflicted by his 27-year-old son, as per Genesse County Sheriff Chris Swanson’s statement during a press conference.

In the wake of this tragedy, Dan Kildee issued a statement on X.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy. I thank the community for honoring my family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

So far, the name of Dan Kildee’s nephew, who is the primary suspect and currently in custody, has not been disclosed.

Exploring, in detail, the fatal shooting of Dan Kildee’s brother

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, around 2:50 in the morning, they received a 911 call from the 3500 block of Columbine in Burke City about a domestic disturbance in progress.

He explained that the incident started at another family member’s house with a verbal confrontation where a “gun was presented.” Allegedly, the suspect took off on foot, to which Burton City police responded. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old contacted his biological mother (Timothy's former wife).

Around 5 am, as the mother of the suspect was escorting him back to his father’s place at the 9000 block of Neff Road in Vienna Township, he “jumped out of the moving vehicle.” This is when both his parents connected to locate him.

Later, when the father found his son and brought him back home, there was a “yelling match,” which was heard by his other son from the basement. Chris Swanson mentioned that, as per the witness, his brother asked for their father’s wallet and car keys and later heard a shot from a gun, which “took the life of Timothy Kildee, the brother of Congressman Dan Kildee.”

The sheriff also added that Dan Kildee’s nephew was “in custody but not charged.” However, he faced a “high-impact” car crash moments after fatally shooting his father and hitting two other individuals and a truck in the process, who escaped with “minor injuries.” He was being treated for “serious injuries” at the Hurley Hospital. A sheriff’s guard was at the hospital to keep a watch on him.

Referring to the incident as a “tale of violence", investigators believe the 27-year-old suspect was probably trying to flee by stealing the victim’s car from the driveway.

“We do not believe at this time that there are any more suspects in the murder of Timothy Kildee. I have been in contact with Congressman Kildee who was in Washington during this incident and is now on his route back,” Swanson added.

The sheriff also requested that the public and the media respect the privacy of Dan Kildee and his family during this challenging time.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton was also at the press conference and said that the suspect could face multiple felony counts, including open murder, carjacking, armed robbery, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and a “motor vehicle infraction for the crash.”

Leyton added that the investigation was ongoing and a toxicology report from Dan Kildee’s nephew was awaited. He also explained how things could change at any moment if more evidence comes to light.

Swanson wrapped up the press conference by saying that the community was mourning the loss of Dan Kildee’s brother and “processing the family member who wasn’t formally charged” until then.

When asked about the motive, the sheriff mentioned that they were still conducting interviews but suspected substance abuse, which reportedly led to his “breakdown” and eventual “violent” behavior.

Dan Kildee has been the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 8th congressional district since 2013 and belongs to the Democratic Party.