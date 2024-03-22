Family of Kaylee Gain's alleged attacker says 15-year-old was the real victim, creates fundraiser for help with legal fees

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of physical assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

On March 8, 2024, 16-year-old Kaylee Gain was repeatedly smashed into the ground during a violent brawl near her St. Louis High school. A Missouri girl (name is not disclosed yet) was charged with beating Kaylee Gain into unconsciousness.

In an exclusive report by Daily Mail, the alleged attacker's family claimed that their daughter has been the “real victim” in the whole fiasco. Morever, she was “harassed and bullied” just before the entire act was caught on camera.

The accused schoolgirl's family started a fundraiser so that they could get some help with legal fees. They also spoke to the Daily Mail about how they added a fundraiser on GoFundMe, however, it was taken down. They again started a petition on Change.org, which stated:

“Prior to an incident on March 8th where she was seen defending herself from harassment and bullying, she had never been in trouble. Her work as a scholar was tainted by the bullying she had to endure at school.”

Through their petition, they are trying to raise £113,000, claiming that the real harassment started with her before she started beating Kaylee Gain in "self-defence." The family is now fighting against Kaylee Gain and has claimed that their child has always been an excellent student at Hazelwood East High School.

The incident that took place on March 8, 2024 was caught on camera and uploaded on social media. The video showed Kaylee being hit, with her head being smacked to the ground, resulting in a skull fracture and life-threatening injuries. Kaylee continues to fight for her life, as the family reported that she is still in critical condition.

“It is unjust”: More details explored as family of the girl being charged for beating Kaylee Gain speaks up

As the family of the alleged attacker spoke about the brawl between their 15-year-old daughter and Kaylee Gain, they stated "it is unjust" that the former should be charged as an adult for assault if Gain failed to survive due to injuries. A statement on the petition reads:

“It is unjust that such an accomplished young woman should be charged as an adult for assault without considering all the facts of the case that led to the incident where the harm occurred.”

While the hearing in the case is due in April 2024, the family has called the whole act “unfair,” and a “complicated situation.” Their petition also reads:

"We request that all aspects of her life be considered during indictment and sentencing her academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, linguistic skills and most importantly her victimhood as a bullied student who was merely defending herself under intense and flight vs fight circumstances.”

The family's petition on Change.org was addressed to Chief Juvenile Officer, Rick Gaines, requesting him to show “compassion” for the accused schoolgirl. The case required 500 signatures, and the family successfully reached that benchmark. It also mentioned that the girl and the family received “racist death threats” after the incident took place.

At the same time, Kaylee Gain’s family has maintained their silence and not reacted to comments made by the accused teen's family. However, the fundraiser created to cover Kaylee’s medical expenses states that the girl continues to be in a critical state. Earlier, the Gain family stated that they continue to “look for justice."