Fans react as Bhad Bhabie yells at Lil Yachty in bizzare rant during Instagram Live session

Bhad Bhabie recently went on Instagram Live to argue with Lil Yachty regarding her presence online. Her stance was in defense of herself after Instagram user theshaderoom commented on her being the cover for Inked magazine's September issue and haters online began calling her racist.

Lil Yachty retorted:

"I get it but what you need to understand is 'cause you are never gonna please everybody, like you can't. You never will, you will never be able to please everybody. And if you're set and get upset because you can't please the world you ain't never gonna be able to fulfill a life."

The live argument went on for two minutes while Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, was getting her hair styled by a celebrity hairstylist, Instagram user hair_by_jay1.

Many fans reacted live to the chat as Bhad Bhabie continued to defend herself, specifically asking for proof of where she allegedly made racist comments. Bhad Bhabie's Instagram Live video was then cut short by her manager grabbing her phone and abruptly ending it while Bhabie screamed in the background.

Fans react to Bhad Bhabie's defensive argument

Since the Instagram Live exchange, Bhad Bhabie's name began trending on Twitter. Many netizens claimed that Bhad Bhabie's behavior on Instagram Live was performative, with some calling it "white women tears."

Other users commented on the chaotic nature of Instagram Live as a whole, with Bhad Bhabie yelling while Lil Yachty remained calm in response.

why was bhad bhabie screaming on live for 30 minutes until they took her phone💀 — nick (@nickash99) July 21, 2021

Many users also commented on how Bhad Bhabie's manager confiscated her phone towards the end of Instagram Live. Other users began comparing Bhad Bhabie's September cover of Inked to singer Doja Cat. Overwhelmingly, most netizens were confused regarding the interaction they had just witnessed.

white women tears — kay (@Iolkaylee) July 21, 2021

She just wild😂😂😂😂🤣 — 𝚂𝚄𝙿𝚁𝙴𝙼𝙴🌮 (@TheSupremeTvco) July 21, 2021

😂😂😂🤣boat said Gn to bhad bhabie cus she was yellin too much💀 — PAPI SHAMPOO💃🏿 (@ygl23) July 21, 2021

one of these is bhad bhabie and other is doja cat pic.twitter.com/N8N4PkRlhZ — Lorde anti (@mooncorebot) July 21, 2021

this bhad bhabie and lil yachty live on IG rn is crazy lmaooo — Alany Rodriguez (@alany_rodriguez) July 21, 2021

why the fuck is lil yachty on bhad bhabie's ig live rn wtf😂 pic.twitter.com/ipJtjIM0rU — 24* Dankious (@MemeGodTV) July 21, 2021

Bhad bhabie was just going OFF on @lilyachty for absolutely no reason and then he got off and her manager asked her to get off live and someone was tryna take her phone then the live ended I’m so confused rn — Alessia Capozzi (@alessiiacapozzi) July 21, 2021

Rapper Lil Yachty did not comment further on the interaction with Bhad Bhabie at the time of the article. Instagram user theshaderoom has since deleted the post mentioning Bhad Bhabie. Bhad Bhabie has not commented further on the situation. Bhad Bhabie's management is also yet to come forward with a statement.

