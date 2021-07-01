"I need a change": Fans react as Jacksepticeye seemingly hints at retiring from streaming 

Youtuber and streamer Jacksepticeye, Sean McLoughlin, recently took to Twitter on June 29th. In his tweet, in response to his own tweet on June 5th about his health, Jack stated:

My health is pretty much back to normal but mentally I'm just tired of my own sh-t.

Jacksepticeye continued on to say,

I need a change, the thought of sitting at my desk day after day after day again makes me sad and not want to do it."

As cryptic as his tweet might have seemed, many fans immediately began to speculate if Jacksepticeye was hinting at retiring from streaming.

In late December 2020, Jacksepticeye opened up about his health issues during the entirety of 2020. He previously mentioned how there are some days when he woke up and realized that he just doesn't have any energy to do anything.

In his June 5th tweet, Jacksepticeye claimed that his "health is better" but "still not perfect but a lot better than before."

Look i'll level with you. My health is pretty much back to normal but mentally I'm just tired of my own shit. I need a change, the thought of sitting at my desk day after day after day again makes me sad and not want to do it. I'm gonna work on something else for a bit — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) June 30, 2021

Also read: How many kids does Fetty Wap have? Fans distraught after rapper's 4-year-old daughter allegedly passes away

Fans react to Jacksepticeye's hinting tweet

His health journey continued with a video uploaded to his YouTube channel titled "Health." In the video, Jack began by asking if his viewers missed him before adding:

I've been gone for longer than I intended.

He went on to state that it was the first time he'd "done his hair in two weeks and [he] did it for [the viewers]."

The entirety of the video centers around Jacksepticeye explaining his extended break for health reasons. He repeated verbatim that he was "kind of tired of [his] own sh-t" and he "needed to get away from [himself]."

"It's like my body doesn't want to enjoy things."

Also read: What did Allison Mack do? Role in NXIVM cult explained as "Smallville" actress is sentenced to three years in jail

With over a thousand replies, many fans were concerned about Jacksepticeye and the future of his online career. Corpse Husband and Ludwig commented under his tweet while fans were patient for Jacksepticeye to "get better."

Jacksepticeye even replied to a tweet about him considering retiring where he stated that he "thinks [he] needs a change of pace and a different creative to attack instead of the daily uploads over and over."

<3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 30, 2021

Jack writes a book 👁 👁 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 30, 2021

I've thought about it a lot lately. I think I just need a change of pace and a different creative to attack instead of the same daily uploads over and over. — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) June 30, 2021

hell yeah, brother. life is too short, do what makes you happy.❤️🍻 — cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 30, 2021

Woah Jack it's okay!! We understand, take as much time as you need you shouldn't push yourself to post anything if you have no motivation👍💗 we will all understand and when you do post with motivation I guarantee the posts will be so much better because it lets us know we're — Dan (@DanVS__) June 30, 2021

hope you find something that motivates n inspires you!! 👍👍



what sometimes helps me is doing something entirely for me; not driven towards youtube or advancing any real productive outlet just something that you enjoy and is fulfilling :D — welyn 🎃 (@welyn) June 30, 2021

Many users expressed support for Jacksepticeye and even offered possible remedies for inspiration. Jacksepticeye has made no further comments about what his tweet could mean for the future of his online career.

Also read: What happened to DoKnowsWorld? Fans concerned as TikTok star lands in hospital after allegedly being hit by a car

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav