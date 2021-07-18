Fans react as a Logan Paul vs KSI is teased during The KSI Show 

British YouTuber KSI recently released his titular show on the MomentHouse website with special guest star Logan Paul. In a recent trailer on KSI's YouTube, he teased a sort of rematch with Paul.

During the KSI show, he and Paul teased as they stepped into the boxing ring for a possible rematch after their last match resulted in a draw. The two shared a few quips as well, taking friendly digs at each other. KSI mentioned that Logan Paul hit him in the back of the head, to which Paul responded, "not that hard."

Paul then stated that there was no boxing judge to take KSI's side, a callback to their first boxing match. KSI said:

"I'm about to knock you back so hard, you'll be doing vine videos again."

The two then stepped into the middle of the ring, and both threw out a punch before the scene freeze-framed and promptly ended. The end scene is reminiscent of Rocky III.

Fans react to KSI and Logan Paul's teaser fight

The exclusive scene, initially shared with paying fans only, was later shared on YouTube before it quickly spread across the online community. Many Twitter users shared their reactions to "The KSI Show" overall, while some specified in the teaser a possible rematch.

Some users claimed that the two content creators "finessed" them with the teasers of a third boxing match.

KSI AND LOGAN PAUL running from the internet after finessing the world with one pic pic.twitter.com/gBl4mBNSQz — DAN 😈🪦 (@DanPaulsive) July 17, 2021

One user pointed out how KSI and Paul acted cordially after previously "trash talking" before fights. Some users wanted to see more of the two YouTubers collaborating.

But most users were disappointed that the boxing segment between KSI and Logan Paul didn't go through in its entirety.

KSI and Logan Paul



How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/5t42rjAjTq — SakaDaxe (@SakaDaxe) July 17, 2021

Logan Paul in the KSI show pic.twitter.com/FCi6dLl5cC — azeem.choudhary (@azeemch72997420) July 18, 2021

such a dope concept & very entertaining.. we definitely need another KSI & Logan collab 👏🏼 #TheKSIshow — Delux 🇳🇿 (@DeluxNZ) July 17, 2021

I think the problem here was how it was advertised. JJ was hyping this up multiple huge guests, a possible sparring match between him and Logan, and he said it was going to a event for the year. Yet it didn’t live up to these expectations as it just ended up being a concert. — Gravy :) 🗻🗻 (@Gravy_783) July 18, 2021

There was no KSI v Logan Paul 3 :( pic.twitter.com/DZlHMDsKHd — xcite (@xcitetwt) July 17, 2021

I’m so here for logan & ksi’s friendship #TheKSIShow — :) (@sdmntwt) July 17, 2021

Where is the Logan v ksi 3 on #ksishow @KSI 🤦🏻‍♂️😡 it’s a W tho — Vanix (@_fnVanix) July 17, 2021

Seeing Logan and ksi together got a smile on my face — Nathaniel (@Hyper_ActiveYT) July 17, 2021

Logan: me and ksi are friends now and business partners



Jake: pic.twitter.com/yjG7igFhbT — ~ #AOTP~ (@JJ0latunji) July 17, 2021

WHERES MY KSI VS LOGAN PAUL 3 https://t.co/QmNCymDju0 — Behnja (@leBehnja) July 17, 2021

Neither KSI nor Paul has come forward with any further announcement on an actual third boxing match. There have been no further announcements for a second episode of "The KSI Show."

