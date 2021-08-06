"TommyInnit the actor!": Fans rejoice as Ludwig, Disguised Toast and TommyInnit set to appear in Bella Poarch's new music video 

Bella Poarch announced a new music video on her TikTok account. In her post captioned: "August 13th. Presave link in bio," Bella Poarch shared a teaser of the video which featured Twitch streamers Diguised Toast, Adin Ross, Ludwig and TommyInnit as various staff members.
The upcoming music video Inferno also features alternative artist Sub Urban as the bartender. Bella Poarch's latest music video is set to follow her first single, Build a B---h from May 2021.
Bella Poarch, best known on TikTok for her dark twintails and exaggerated faces, explained that the song and music video are about sexual assault.
"This is something I haven't been ready to share with you just yet. It's very hard for me to talk about. But I'm ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went."
Fans react to various Twitch streamers in Bella Poarch's new video
Bella Poarch originally shared the teaser trailer to Twitter and received over 240 thousand views and 26 thousand likes. TommyInnit, Ludwig, and Valkyrae commented under the post, along with many users sharing screenshots of the streamers in surprise.
"TommyInnit Bella" began trending on Twitter's Entertainment Explore page. It received over 920 tweets at the time of writing. While many fans of TommyInnit shared their excitement for the streamer to be in the music video, added in by green screen, others did not forget to mention that the video itself held a serious tone.
One user commented:
"I know you're excited to see Tommy in Bella Poarch's new music video soon, but please do not make it all about Tommy. Read Bella's comments on the song please."
Currently, Bella Poarch has not made any further comment on the music video or its release. There is no clip of the song available on TikTok at the time of writing. There have been no announcements at this time on whether Bella Poarch plans on creating an album. Adin Ross and Disguised Toast have not commented on Poarch's announcement.
