Fans slam That Vegan Teacher after she calls out MrBeast for promoting violence against animals 

Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, aka That Vegan Teacher, notoriously known on TikTok, called out MrBeast in her August 1st YouTube video. Diekmeyer previously made extremist vegan activism content on TikTok in 2020 but has recently been permanently banned from the app.

She has now turned to YouTube, posting daily about various topics. On August 1st, Diekmeyer posted a video titled "MrBeast: No amount you give to charity can undo the damage you are causing by eating meat."

In the video, Diekmeyer states that she will grade MrBeast over his seventy thousand golden pizza and will receive an "X" every time he mentions eating non-vegan food. She frequently pauses the video to ask whether the ingredients of the pizzas MrBeast mentions are vegan.

Diekmeyer also repeated the rhetoric of animals not wanting to die and stealing body parts from animals. The video continues in that fashion for almost ten minutes.

That Vegan Teacher receives negativity after calling out MrBeast

"I am giving you so many exes here for promoting the violence, for not talking about the environment, for not promoting healthy eating, no vegetables, no fruits. Every single thing you mentioned comes from suffering. I didn't hear you say one good thing at all. MrBeast, unfortunately, you failed this assignment. You need to go back and undo the damage that you've done."

Under Diekmeyer's video about MrBeast, it has received over 1300 comments at the time of writing. The like-to-dislike ratio is disproportionate, with over 200 likes and four thousand dislikes.

In the comments, many found That Vegan Teacher's speech to be redundant and repetitive. Some others mentioned MrBeast's previous charity work in helping combat hunger.

A few comments also mentioned That Vegan Teacher's hypocrisy of not harming animals but forcing her dog to be vegan.

One comment read:

"[MrBeast] literally has a food bank to family's that can't afford it."

At this time, MrBeast has not commented or come forward to address Th Vegan Teacher's video.

