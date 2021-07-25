Fans spam Bryce Hall after his ex, Addison Rae comments on rumored girlfriend Riley Hubatka's post

On July 24th, Bryce Hall took to Twitter to share the recent events he had woken up to. In his tweet, he stated that he had been tagged in an Instagram caption along with ex Addison Rae commenting on the post itself.

The post in question was from user Riley Hubatka, Bryce Hall's rumored girlfriend and longtime friend. Addison Rae, in a now-deleted comment, mentioned Hubatka's eyes in appreciation.

Bryce Hall also mentioned that Austin McBroom suggested Hall fight Logan Paul for the next boxing event, but the comment has since been deleted.

Riley Hubatka did not reply to Addison Rae's comment before it was deleted. Many netizens now believe that Rae is overstepping into Bryce Hall's personal life.

Fans react to Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

Bryce Hall's tweet received over nine thousand likes and five hundred replies at the time of the article. Many fans reacted to Bryce Hall's admission while bringing up Addison Rae and Riley Hubatka by name.

"Addison Riley" began trending on Twitter, with over 100 tweets mentioning both content creators by name. Some users began defending Addison's action, stating that she was attempting to befriend Hubatka. Others believed Addison Rae was attempting to start drama between Riley and Bryce Hall.

One user commented in response to Bryce Hall's tweet asking what was going on:

"Your stans are getting mad at Addison for complimenting Riley and said she is obsessed for doing that. Your stans also said that Addison was obsessed for hanging out with Kelsey and say that she did that so [you] and Kelsey won't date."

Some users began mentioning that Addison reacting to Riley was not the same as Bryce Hall allegedly reacting to Troy Zarba in 2020. Overall, fans of Addison Rae defended her actions in commenting, stating that she and Riley Hubatka had been friends since 2019.

the way ur so casual about it, istg it's like we're just vibing all together at home and ur talking about ur day 😭 — Zak | Mars's day (@zakoutib) July 25, 2021

I never thought he was gonna comment on Addison commenting on Riley’s post — jessafandom (@jessa4eva) July 25, 2021

addison loves to stir up drama, remember tessa now riley, but y’all ain’t ready for that conversation — tash (@t46810115) July 25, 2021

Your stans are getting mad at addison for complimenting riley and said she is obsessed for doing that. Your stans also said that addison was obsessed for hanging out with kelsey and said that she did that so u and kelsey wont date😀 https://t.co/C5Un9Iurgd — hhhhhhh (@forliferss) July 24, 2021

bestie she does this exact thing everytime he’s seeing a girl, u an addison stan or sum?😭 — ًby | is having the best day of her life (@HALLSMELlO) July 24, 2021

No way people are genuinly mad at addison complimenting Riley... u know they have been friends for like a year I’ve seen loads of other tweets saying addison becomes friends w every girl blank hangs out w https://t.co/JoJ4u0usIb — . (@canuoffurself) July 24, 2021

I hope what you are saying is true. I wish Riley post something with Bryce that will shut up Addison. — cr2121 (@cr21211) July 24, 2021

but when Riley tagged Addison in her inst story some weeks ago and she reposted it on her story, why didn't y'all said anything back then huh? — Nikita Hart (@usabhan) July 24, 2021

i hope addison comments on every single one of riley’s posts from here on out, respectfully. — 🌙 (@nothingatallt) July 24, 2021

addison commented on riley’s post. now i understand why her song is called obsessed — claudia!¡ (@hallshabit) July 24, 2021

I never thought he was gonna comment on Addison commenting on Riley’s post — jessafandom (@jessa4eva) July 25, 2021

Bryce Hall made no further comment alongside his tweets. It is unclear if Austin McBroom has come forward with any further statements regarding Bryce Hall potentially fighting Logan Paul.

Neither Addison Rae nor Riley Hubatka has commented further on the situation. Riley Hubatka's Instagram post is still available, and there is currently no tag for Bryce Hall, though comments speculate the caption, "you were such a waste of time," was about him.

Edited by Srijan Sen