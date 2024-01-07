Fans swoon over Jeremy Allen White’s look for Calvin Klein Spring 2024 campaign: "I can’t breathe"

Calvin Klein dropped its latest ad campaign post, featuring The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White on Instagram. The bold pictures of this campaign left fans speechless, exhibiting their appreciation of Jeremy's look and muscular physique.

For the Spring 2024 campaign, the New York-based fashion label Calvin Klein chose Jeremy Allen for the ad shoot. On January 4, the first snap from this campaign was dropped, where Jeremy was spotted in a white CK brief.

The brand continued to post several pictures of Jeremy, which left his fans overwhelmed. One fan commented:

" I can't breathe."

Fans comment on Jeremy Allen's latest ad shoot (Image via Instagram/ Calvin Klein)

Throughout the posts, fans deluge their appreciation for Jeremy, setting the internet abuzz. Some internet users urged to buy a poster on these snaps, while one said:

"I need to sit and do some deep breathing."

The new ad campaign of Calvin Klein storms the internet

Calvin Klein updated its Instagram feed with its latest Spring 2024 campaign photoshoot. The brand collaborated with Jeremy Allen for the shoot, where the actor showcased his muscular physique that added temperature to the internet, as per the fans' comments.

In the first post, Jeremy wore a black skin-tight brief, showcasing his toned abs. In the same post, Jeremy lay on a cordour sofa wearing a white brief, posing while taking off his denim pants.

Several other famous brands like Tinder, FX Network, and MTV couldn't resist applauding the photoshoot.

Internet Users praised the latest photoshoot of Calvin Klein (Image via Instagram/CK)

The same day, CK dropped another short clip, narrating a spring storytelling where Jeremy walked in a CK bottom and tank top. In the next scene, Jeremy is seen climbing upstairs and reaching a skyscraper in New York.

He took off his clothes to showcase his white briefs with a wide CK branding waistline. Soon, he looked at lying on that sofa, soaking in the sun in spring. Another dope for his fans as the comment section was filled with many comments, loaded with female fans' appreciation.

Fans inundate their appreciation and love for Jeremy's new ad shoot (Image via Instagram/CK)

The FX Network commented again, saying:

"Don't ask us what color tank he was wearing"

Which demonstrates how they got so involved in staring at Jeremy. Some fans have applauded CK for showcasing such beauty through this ad campaign. An internet user adored these pictures so much that she wanted the campaign to last forever.

Based on the reactions, it seems that Jeremy was the right choice for the brand, and the ad campaign has done pretty well.