Fans trend “Beethoven sunbaenim” as BTS’ SUGA bowls fans with his monochromatic long-haired photos

BTS’ SUGA took over fans’ social media feeds on December 10 after posting black-and-white photos in a retro outfit on his Instagram.
Fans continued gushing over the power Min Yoon-gi, aka SUGA, collectively had on millions of fans across the globe. In a hilarious turn of events, fans began trending “Beethoven sunbaenim” in relation to the photos.
Although the trend was used more for SUGA, the phrase arose from Jin commenting on Jimin’s Weverse livestream. While the latter is yet another member who currently flaunts long hair, the eldest BTS member commented that he looked like "Beethoven sunbaenim."
The word “sunbaenim” is a term used to formally address someone older or senior than the addressee. It is usually reserved for people who have more experience in any given industry or place, such as school, work, etc. As a result, fans began trending it after SUGA’s latest photos gave off similar vibes.
ARMYs gush over BTS’ SUGA giving off Beethoven and Mr. Darcy feels
Aside from past concert and SuChwita updates, BTS’ SUGA has been treating fans to museum-worthy photos of his long-haired closeup shoots. While the first few photos bore a strong resemblance to the Shinunoga E-wa singer Fujii Kaze, the latest pictures had fans comparing the idol to Beethoven and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice.
On December 10, 2022, BTS’ SUGA posted three full-sized monochromatic photos and one colorful closeup. The first three photos oozed retro vibes, leading fans to compare them with Beethoven and even Mr. Darcy, a lead character in Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice.
ARMYs couldn’t stop talking about the photoshoot and the Victorian-era vibe it gave off. Many fans even wondered if the photos were a part of a special project. Calling it a mysterious photoshoot, fans now await official news indicating the recent photos as teasers. Additionally, some ARMYs believe it might be a part of SUGA’s Photo-folio series.
Recent updates on BTS’ SUGA
Since putting OT7 activities on hold and foraying into solo work, SUGA recently released his first talk show, SuChwiTa, on December 5, 2022.
The title of the show "SuChwiTa" is a wordplay made by combining the words “SUGA” and “Daechwita,” the title track of his mixtape D-2. BTS’ leader RM was the first guest on the show. Fans speculated that it would be a weekly release since there hasn’t been any teaser for episode 2 yet.
Meanwhile, SUGA’s 2022 has been incredible. He collaborated with K-pop legend PSY for the latter's comeback album’s title track, That That. Apart from breaking many records, the song ranked No. 9 on TikTok’s Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022 and is even nominated for the Digital Song Division Bonsang at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.