Fans trend “Beethoven sunbaenim” as BTS’ SUGA bowls fans with his monochromatic long-haired photos

BTS’ SUGA took over fans’ social media feeds on December 10 after posting black-and-white photos in a retro outfit on his Instagram.

Fans continued gushing over the power Min Yoon-gi, aka SUGA, collectively had on millions of fans across the globe. In a hilarious turn of events, fans began trending “Beethoven sunbaenim” in relation to the photos.

Although the trend was used more for SUGA, the phrase arose from Jin commenting on Jimin’s Weverse livestream. While the latter is yet another member who currently flaunts long hair, the eldest BTS member commented that he looked like "Beethoven sunbaenim."

Beth its me, Anna⁷ @holyannamoly Min Yoongi taking the Beethoven Sunbaenim beef seriously and is about to drop a classical music album?! Min Yoongi taking the Beethoven Sunbaenim beef seriously and is about to drop a classical music album?! https://t.co/VKqGVOUGi1

The word “sunbaenim” is a term used to formally address someone older or senior than the addressee. It is usually reserved for people who have more experience in any given industry or place, such as school, work, etc. As a result, fans began trending it after SUGA’s latest photos gave off similar vibes.

ARMYs gush over BTS’ SUGA giving off Beethoven and Mr. Darcy feels

Loky 🔜 1/2 🇫🇷 🇲🇦 @0613HoneyFM the Darcy yoongi agenda is going strong I can’t believe the day has finally come the Darcy yoongi agenda is going strong I can’t believe the day has finally come https://t.co/dBDaqaPl2Q

Aside from past concert and SuChwita updates, BTS’ SUGA has been treating fans to museum-worthy photos of his long-haired closeup shoots. While the first few photos bore a strong resemblance to the Shinunoga E-wa singer Fujii Kaze, the latest pictures had fans comparing the idol to Beethoven and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice.

On December 10, 2022, BTS’ SUGA posted three full-sized monochromatic photos and one colorful closeup. The first three photos oozed retro vibes, leading fans to compare them with Beethoven and even Mr. Darcy, a lead character in Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice.

ARMYs couldn’t stop talking about the photoshoot and the Victorian-era vibe it gave off. Many fans even wondered if the photos were a part of a special project. Calling it a mysterious photoshoot, fans now await official news indicating the recent photos as teasers. Additionally, some ARMYs believe it might be a part of SUGA’s Photo-folio series.

ree⁷ @jkyoongs yoongi grew out his pretty hair that wisps in the wind and suddenly he's bloomed and glowed in ways so ethereal shall i say he has bewitched me, body and soul yoongi grew out his pretty hair that wisps in the wind and suddenly he's bloomed and glowed in ways so ethereal shall i say he has bewitched me, body and soul https://t.co/fhtiS1NEq6

ree⁷ @jkyoongs @Honey06_13 im the mr darcy to his elizabeth bennet @Honey06_13 im the mr darcy to his elizabeth bennet

hen⁷ ⋆ ࣪. ☾ @CO0LGlRL yoongi is catering to his pride and prejudice lesbian supporters 🫶 thank u mr darcy yoongi is catering to his pride and prejudice lesbian supporters 🫶 thank u mr darcy

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone biggest mysteries ever:

1. yoongi's cat

2. yoongi's 7 tattoo

3. yoongi's mysterious photoshoot with his long hair biggest mysteries ever:1. yoongi's cat2. yoongi's 7 tattoo 3. yoongi's mysterious photoshoot with his long hair

meg ⁷ 🌊🖌👖💙 @gddaengit my thing with the long haired yoongi pics is like…. did he set up a photoshoot just to document how hot he is with this hair?!? bc at this point that’s the only explanation i have my thing with the long haired yoongi pics is like…. did he set up a photoshoot just to document how hot he is with this hair?!? bc at this point that’s the only explanation i have

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone the way yoongi comes online once in a blue moon and posts a picture with his beautiful long hair while captioning it with just one emoji and dips like he did not just created chaos. he is a menace omg. the way yoongi comes online once in a blue moon and posts a picture with his beautiful long hair while captioning it with just one emoji and dips like he did not just created chaos. he is a menace omg.

Recent updates on BTS’ SUGA

Since putting OT7 activities on hold and foraying into solo work, SUGA recently released his first talk show, SuChwiTa, on December 5, 2022.

The title of the show "SuChwiTa" is a wordplay made by combining the words “SUGA” and “Daechwita,” the title track of his mixtape D-2. BTS’ leader RM was the first guest on the show. Fans speculated that it would be a weekly release since there hasn’t been any teaser for episode 2 yet.

yoongi gummy smile @gummysmilelover 29 second of yoongi's gummy smile in SuChwiTa Ep.1 29 second of yoongi's gummy smile in SuChwiTa Ep.1 https://t.co/S4N2hOv6oZ

Meanwhile, SUGA’s 2022 has been incredible. He collaborated with K-pop legend PSY for the latter's comeback album’s title track, That That. Apart from breaking many records, the song ranked No. 9 on TikTok’s Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022 and is even nominated for the Digital Song Division Bonsang at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

Poll : 0 votes