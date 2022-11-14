"Far too much air traffic in the air at once": Wings over Dallas airshow crash video leaves internet horrified 

Two vintage World War II-era planes collided mid-air at a Dallas airshow on Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022.

The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-63 Kingcobra, collided during the Wings over Dallas commemorative airshow, breaking one in half and causing a fireball, according to video footage.

The United States Army Air Corps mostly used the Boeing B-17 bomber against Germany during the war, while the Soviet Air Force used the Kingcobra.

Disclaimer: The following video shows a graphic collision, viewer discretion is advised.

David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4 GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. ⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. https://t.co/jdA6Cpb9Ot

Authorities stated that there were no "injuries on the ground" but the incident led to the death of six people. The video of the collision quickly went viral on the internet, with users tweeting their reactions and prayers. One commented:

Red @JBabin99 @DavidSFOX4 @FOX4 Far too much traffic in the air at once. No excuse for this. Prayers for the victims. @DavidSFOX4 @FOX4 Far too much traffic in the air at once. No excuse for this. Prayers for the victims.

Netizens express horror over the Dallas tragedy

As word of the crash at Wings over Dallas spread on social media, users expressed their sorrow and offered condolences and prayers to the victim's family. Many even questioned the need for such airshows, which feature older aircraft with far more blindspots than their modern counterparts.

Here are a few of the comments shared on Twitter.

Catherine Plant @Catherine_Plant @JasonWhitely @Mightymorph



Heart-breaking to watch this happen. And it's the kids who I feel for who saw this as it happened. Thoughts go out to all the individual pilots' families killed in this tragedy. @wfaa Oh my good god!!Heart-breaking to watch this happen. And it's the kids who I feel for who saw this as it happened. Thoughts go out to all the individual pilots' families killed in this tragedy. @JasonWhitely @Mightymorph @wfaa Oh my good god!! 😢😢Heart-breaking to watch this happen. And it's the kids who I feel for who saw this as it happened. Thoughts go out to all the individual pilots' families killed in this tragedy.

Nathan Moeller 🇺🇸 @TheAstroN8 Pics are from the Wings Over Houston airshow two weeks ago. Both of the accident aircraft performed that day. Gut-wrenching knowing that they're both gone now. Pics are from the Wings Over Houston airshow two weeks ago. Both of the accident aircraft performed that day. Gut-wrenching knowing that they're both gone now.

ilea @ilea901 @JasonWhitely @wfaa Praying for the pilots involved, andPrayers for the kids that watched. @JasonWhitely @wfaa Praying for the pilots involved, andPrayers for the kids that watched.

George H. @The_Georgester @heckyessica @DavidSFOX4 @FOX4 Some things to be thankful for with this tragedy is it appears the people on the planes perished quickly without any suffering, the planes landed in an open field and they died doing something they obviously loved doing. My thoughts are with their friends and family. @heckyessica @DavidSFOX4 @FOX4 Some things to be thankful for with this tragedy is it appears the people on the planes perished quickly without any suffering, the planes landed in an open field and they died doing something they obviously loved doing. My thoughts are with their friends and family.

Neto @NetoNdukwe @JasonWhitely @JesseWFAA praying for all the persons involved in this terrible accident 🏽 @wfaa This make me so sadpraying for all the persons involved in this terrible accident @JasonWhitely @JesseWFAA @wfaa This make me so sad 😞 praying for all the persons involved in this terrible accident 🙏🏽 🇺🇸 ❤️

LifeRuiner103 @probheardright @heckyessica @DavidSFOX4

Condolences to their families and the communities. @FOX4 Oh my GodCondolences to their families and the communities. @heckyessica @DavidSFOX4 @FOX4 Oh my GodCondolences to their families and the communities.

Tom Pennington @pondtowndogs @JasonWhitely @wfaa Absolutely horrible. Prayers for all the families and friends involved. Breaks my heart to see this. @JasonWhitely @wfaa Absolutely horrible. Prayers for all the families and friends involved. Breaks my heart to see this.

Mr Edward Ferry @Unatural_causes @JasonWhitely

Organisers might be the biggest culprits, especially if it was their decision to have Aircraft so close together.

too many examples of fatal crashes at these types of displays.

Matter of time before it happens in a packed stadium. @wfaa Safety is often too low a priority at such shows.Organisers might be the biggest culprits, especially if it was their decision to have Aircraft so close together.too many examples of fatal crashes at these types of displays.Matter of time before it happens in a packed stadium. @JasonWhitely @wfaa Safety is often too low a priority at such shows.Organisers might be the biggest culprits, especially if it was their decision to have Aircraft so close together.too many examples of fatal crashes at these types of displays.Matter of time before it happens in a packed stadium.

Josh Hjemvick 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @JHjemvick



Air shows are becoming increasingly irrelevant as these tragic events happen. @TheAstroN8 Tragic and I hope the air show community will, now after this one, recognize it’s time to stand down and evaluate what keeps going wrong in the various accidents and incidents hitting the community.Air shows are becoming increasingly irrelevant as these tragic events happen. @TheAstroN8 Tragic and I hope the air show community will, now after this one, recognize it’s time to stand down and evaluate what keeps going wrong in the various accidents and incidents hitting the community. Air shows are becoming increasingly irrelevant as these tragic events happen.

Grant English @gran18_ I was at the Wings Over Dallas airshow and I watched the accident happen. The p63 was banking left and had the b17 in his blind spot. First pick is a cockpit of a p63. Proving that there was no way he could have seen the b17. May God be with the families involved. I was at the Wings Over Dallas airshow and I watched the accident happen. The p63 was banking left and had the b17 in his blind spot. First pick is a cockpit of a p63. Proving that there was no way he could have seen the b17. May God be with the families involved. https://t.co/2P8DW8VyfU

Dan @DanielAshley13 @JasonWhitely @wfaa Why are there so many planes so close together? That's a recipe for disaster. This is terribly sad, but I'm sure some FAA rules were broken here. @JasonWhitely @wfaa Why are there so many planes so close together? That's a recipe for disaster. This is terribly sad, but I'm sure some FAA rules were broken here.

Carol Zanetti @Carol_E_Zanetti @JasonWhitely @wfaa In God’s name take this footage down. It’s devastating and unnecessary both to watch or hear. @JasonWhitely @wfaa In God’s name take this footage down. It’s devastating and unnecessary both to watch or hear.

TR Sanchez, MD @TSanchezMD @JasonWhitely @wfaa Makes you wonder if there was even a preflight safety briefing at all, no different altitude limits, no blind banking - should have been all line of sight formations. No reason for this negligence & loss of life. Just sad @JasonWhitely @wfaa Makes you wonder if there was even a preflight safety briefing at all, no different altitude limits, no blind banking - should have been all line of sight formations. No reason for this negligence & loss of life. Just sad

Hunter Dale @hunterdale6 @JasonWhitely @wfaa It’s likely that both pilots never saw each other bc of the angles of approach @JasonWhitely @wfaa It’s likely that both pilots never saw each other bc of the angles of approach

Paul Levchuk @CoffeeAndPaul @JasonWhitely @wfaa The fighter has a very tall instrument stack. It would have been hard for the pilot to see the bomber as it was at a lower altitude & such. This is why after WW2 so much emphasis was placed on pilot visibility. Today it's practically religion. @JasonWhitely @wfaa The fighter has a very tall instrument stack. It would have been hard for the pilot to see the bomber as it was at a lower altitude & such. This is why after WW2 so much emphasis was placed on pilot visibility. Today it's practically religion.

"Everybody was bursting into tears" - The Wings Over Dallas Airshow crash

The event's organizers, the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), described the three-day show as "the United States' premier WW2 air show" held in honor of Veterans Day. The event featured "dramatic flying acts, reenactments, and World War II aircraft of all types'' as part of its lineup.

Hank Coates of the CAF, the event's organizer, described the incident to reporters as follows:

"This was a WW2 flight demonstration type air show where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities."

Chris Kratovil, an eyewitness present among the 5000 spectators, told the BBC:

"Never seen a crowd grow more quiet or more still in just a blink of an eye...It went from being a fairly excited, energetic crowd... to complete silence and stillness, and a lot of people, including myself, turned their children towards them and away from the airfield because there was burning wreckage in the middle of the airfield."

Another eyewitness, Anthony Montoya, expressed his horror stating:

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief... Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

The six people killed in the crash included onboard pilots and crew. These pilots are typically trained volunteers or retired pilots. The B-17 has a five-person crew, according to Hank, whereas the P-63 has a single pilot.

The Allied Pilots Association stated that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were among those who died in the collision. According to the CAF website, authorities are conducting "a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident."

The event was suspended after the incident.

