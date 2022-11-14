"Far too much air traffic in the air at once": Wings over Dallas airshow crash video leaves internet horrified 

Two vintage World War II-era planes collided mid-air at a Dallas airshow on Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022.
The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-63 Kingcobra, collided during the Wings over Dallas commemorative airshow, breaking one in half and causing a fireball, according to video footage.
The United States Army Air Corps mostly used the Boeing B-17 bomber against Germany during the war, while the Soviet Air Force used the Kingcobra.
Authorities stated that there were no "injuries on the ground" but the incident led to the death of six people. The video of the collision quickly went viral on the internet, with users tweeting their reactions and prayers. One commented:
As word of the crash at Wings over Dallas spread on social media, users expressed their sorrow and offered condolences and prayers to the victim's family. Many even questioned the need for such airshows, which feature older aircraft with far more blindspots than their modern counterparts.
The event's organizers, the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), described the three-day show as "the United States' premier WW2 air show" held in honor of Veterans Day. The event featured "dramatic flying acts, reenactments, and World War II aircraft of all types'' as part of its lineup.
Hank Coates of the CAF, the event's organizer, described the incident to reporters as follows:
"This was a WW2 flight demonstration type air show where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities."
Chris Kratovil, an eyewitness present among the 5000 spectators, told the BBC:
"Never seen a crowd grow more quiet or more still in just a blink of an eye...It went from being a fairly excited, energetic crowd... to complete silence and stillness, and a lot of people, including myself, turned their children towards them and away from the airfield because there was burning wreckage in the middle of the airfield."
Another eyewitness, Anthony Montoya, expressed his horror stating:
"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief... Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."
The six people killed in the crash included onboard pilots and crew. These pilots are typically trained volunteers or retired pilots. The B-17 has a five-person crew, according to Hank, whereas the P-63 has a single pilot.
The Allied Pilots Association stated that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were among those who died in the collision. According to the CAF website, authorities are conducting "a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident."
The event was suspended after the incident.