FDA classifies Lay's potato chip recall at highest risk level, consumption could be deadly: Reasons and details explored

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified Frito Lay's potato chip recall as 'Class 1', the highest risk level. They alerted that consumption of the recalled product could even lead to death.

Lay's announced a voluntary recall of their 13-ounce classic potato chips on December 16, 2024. This came after a consumer alerted them about undisclosed dairy in the chips. While it didn't affect the consumer, this undisclosed dairy could lead to serious allergic reactions for people with milk allergies.

Lay's statement read:

"Frito-Lay today issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted through a consumer contact. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product."

Frito-Lay has asserted that no allergic reactions have been reported due to this product so far.

Why has FDA upgraded Lay's recall to Class 1 risk?

The FDA lists milk as one of eight major food allergens. For those allergic to it, consuming milk can cause hives, cramps, dizziness, unconsciousness, or swollen vocal cords, and in severe cases, it can be life-threatening.

In a statement about Lay's recall, the FDA notified on December 16, 2024:

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product."

Hence, consumers who have purchased these recalled products should discard them immediately. They can also get refunds or replacements from Frito-Lay as the company is obliged to provide, as per U.S. law.

If the product has been consumed, the customers should immediately contact health professionals if they experience any symptoms of an allergic reaction.

How to identify Lay's recalled potato chips?

The company reported that 6,344 bags of the 13-ounce classic potato chips were affected and have been recalled. To identify if one has purchased an affected packet, customers can look for a few things.

There will be a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of February 11, 2025, on the bag. It will have a manufacturing code of "6462307xx” or “6463307xx.” It will also have UPC number 28400-31041.

Frito-Lay has confirmed that consumers, who have the recalled product, can contact them for a refund or replacement. Their statement read:

"Consumers with the product described above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday)."

The company also confirmed that there have been no reported cases of an allergic reaction to this specific product so far.

A few other product recalls in recent years

A company, distributor, or manufacturer generally recalls its products due to safety concerns. It can be voluntary, as is the case above, or due to the Food and Distribution Authority's request.

There have been multiple cases of product recalls in recent years across various brands, especially due to undisclosed milk and allergens. These include NuGro Granola Bars, Pearl Milling Company Pancake & Waffle Mix, and Monkey Spit Barbecue Sauces.

Lay's has also had a few recalls in the last two years. In 2023, they had to recall a batch of Classic Potato Chips and also a batch of Chickpea Veggie Crisps, due to undeclared milk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback