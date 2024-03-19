"Feeling as beautiful as ever": Glenn Close shocks fans by revealing bruised face in make-up-free Instagram photos

Hollywood actress Glenn Close may have lost the Oscar a record eight times, but she aces her Instagram game. Close, best known for roles in the movies Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons and the TV show Damages, shocked her fans when she posted her bruised face on Instagram.

Glenn Close posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram on March 18. She started the post's caption on an enthusiastic note, but she also addressed her fans' concerns and mentioned that she had a "tiny break" in her nose.

"I think this is going to be a particularly GOOD day. (Ignore the bruises. I had a tiny break in my nose fixed.) Feeling as beautiful as ever."

She posted three pictures. In the first, she acted shocked, and her facial expressions were taut in surprise. In the second, she looked playful and stuck out her tongue. In the third, she looked determined and was enjoying herself.

Glenn Close's pictures received loads of love from friends and fans

Glenn Close’s post received loads of love from her friends and fans. British-American actress Lily Collins, known for her role as Emily in Emily in Paris, commented on Close’s post, saying, “Omg, love you.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri commented, “You, ma’am, are very good at Instagram.” Bruce Wills’s daughter, Rumer Glenn Wills, commented, “You are a treasure.”

Several other users praised Close for her humor. One wrote, “Brilliant. This is brilliant. You’re brilliant. Honest and funny. And a terrific actor too.” Another person wrote, “This made my 6-year-old giggle with delight!”

One person wished her well and wrote, “I’m glad you’re well. Take care of yourself. If you’re joking like that, then luckily you feel good. I love your humor and you.”

A look at Glenn Close's recent projects

Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Glenn, and Todd A. Kessler attend Apple TV+'s "The New Look" world premiere at Florence Gould Hall on February 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Glenn Close, regarded as one of the finest actresses of her generation, is currently starring in a drama series called The New Look on Apple TV+. Seven of the ten episodes are out, and the eighth will be broadcast on March 20, 2024.

Close will also star in a horror thriller movie, The Deliverance, and in the action-comedy movie Back in Action.