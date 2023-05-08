"Finally realizing how curiosity killed the cat": Kevin Gates Instagram story video leaves internet horrified, sparks meme fest

Rapper and songwriter Kevin Gates has left the internet stunned after sharing a live NSFW (Not Safe For Work) Instagram story showing a woman giving birth on Sunday, May 07, 2023. The 37-year-old reposted the clip from the account @indiebirth, with the caption:

"The Most Beautiful thing on earth is the gift of Life."

The video is shot at home and shows a mother delivering her baby, which is eventually caught by the father.

While most netizens were left shocked others were confused if the woman in question was Kevin Gates' wife, Dreka Haynes, and the story showed the birth of his own child. However, it is not the case, as the caption from the original post shows it was shared on April 15 with the note:

"In celebration of black maternal health week, Kendra is sharing her birth video and she offers this wisdom from this amazing birth experience."

Social media was soon flooded with horrified reactions to the video:

"Should have learned my lesson": Kevin Gates' IG story creates uproar online as netizens are left stupefied

As the news of the IG story spread, several internet users took to Twitter to warn others not to check the story Kevin Gates posted. Twitterati used some hilarious memes to show their horror. Curiosity got the better of many and they shared their regret at watching the clip.

Here are some other reactions to the video:

However, not all reactions were of horror. @User @jayvub stated:

"I have a newfound respect for women after viewing kevin gates instagram story."

Who is Kevin Gates?

Born Kevin Jerome Gilyard, the 37-year-old rapper hails from New Orleans, Louisiana. He had a tough childhood and was arrested in 1999 at the age of 13 years for "joyriding" in a stolen vehicle as a "passenger."

He began his musical career in 2007 when he signed with local label Dead Game Records. Under them, he released two mixtapes, but was incarcerated in 2008, which put a pause on his career. While in prison, Gates alleged that he earned a master's degree in psychology. He was released in 2011 for good behavior.

Following his prison stint, he released a mixtape, titled The Luca Brasi Story, which received critical acclaim and soon signed with Atlantic Records. He is best known for his songs Really Really, 2 Phones, and Broken Love.

Kevin Gates married his girlfriend Dreka Haynes in 2015 and they share two children together. The singer has not commented on the story.

