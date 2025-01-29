“Forgot you used to make music” — Fans react as Rihanna celebrates 9th anniversary of her last released album ‘Anti’

Rihanna tweeted on January 28, reminding her fans that it was her last album, ANTI's ninth release anniversary. The artist combined the title of her album and the word anniversary, she tweeted,

"happy ANTIversary."

The album topped the charts and was certified six times platinum by the RIAA. Rihanna received six Grammy nominations in 2017. ANTI is now the longest-charting album by a Black female artist on the Billboard 200.

While most netizens congratulated the singer, one netizen (@KingMalikai_) said they forgot Rihanna used to make music, as her last album release was nine years ago:

"Forgot you used to make music"

Netizens claimed the ANTI album is timeless, and no other pop artist has topped it. One netizen (@Lil_Luna_IRLz) jokingly said the singer's disappearance from the music scene is longer than the famines mentioned in the Bible.

"Homegirl really dropped arguably the best and most sonically interesting pop album of all-time and then poofed out of the music scene completely," a netizen on X wrote.

"The fact that music hasn’t progressed much since ANTI speaks volumes. Rihanna dropped a TIMESLESS album and walked away knowing that no matter how long she stays gone, they’ll never top that album," another netizen wrote.

"girl it's been nine years without an album this is greater than the famines the bible spoke of," a netizen wrote.

Some netizens thanked her for inspiring them, while others requested that Rihanna make music again, calling her the "queen of pop music."

"It's not just music; it's a reminder that taking risks and being yourself can lead to amazing things. Happy ANTIversary, Rihanna – thanks for inspiring us to be bold!" an X user wrote.

"When are you releasing new album Queen of pop music . We need you back in the studio Rihanna," another X user wrote.

"She forgot to mention it's the longest charting album by a black female artist in Billboard 200 history," another netizen wrote.

What is Rihanna up to these days?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2024, the singer assured her fans that she had no plans to retire from the music industry. She explained she put the music aside for some time but was prepared to return to the studio.

"I think that music for me is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start -- give me a second!" she said.

In 2017, the singer launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, and in 2018, her lingerie brand, Savage X Beauty. Thanks to her successful businesses, her net worth is $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Rihanna released a Valentine-themed clip on Instagram playing the game This or That to promote her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty's Loveline collection, on January 28, 2025. In the clip, when she was asked to choose between love songs or love letters, the pop star said she didn't want love songs dedicated to her, calling them "corny." She said,

"Ugh, please! Never make me a love song! That is corny, trust me. I’ve seen it."

The Fenty mogul has been dating rapper A$AP Rocky since 2019 and has two sons, RZA Athelston Myers and Riot Rose.

In an interview with Billboard in April 2024, the Grammy-winning singer said she had the "visual ideas" for her next album but didn't have the songs. She hoped the visual ideas would lead her to the creation of songs.

