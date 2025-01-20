Former 24-7 Spyz singer P. Fluid found dead: Everything to know in the wake of vocalist P. Fluid’s death

P. Fluid, former vocalist and co-founder of the heavy metal and rock band 24-7 Spyz, was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in the Bronx, New York, on January 14, 2025. The 64-year-old singer was allegedly working as an ambulette driver. He was supposedly beaten in his vehicle on January 13, 2025.

As per Fox News, EMS workers found the body in a pool of blood inside the vehicle. The body had multiple injuries. The cause of death is unknown, but NYPD is investigating this case as homicide.

The singer co-founded the heavy metal band 24-7 Spyz in 1986. The band's surviving members are Jimi Hazel, Tobias Ralph, and Rick Skatore. New York-based artists' collective and nonprofit organization, The Black Rock Coalition, posted their condolences on a Facebook post. It said,

"Peter “P. Fluid” Forrest was an essential chapter to an essential band in the BRC’s history. P. Fluid was family, to 24-7 Spyz and the BRC. And we love him. We pray for him. We pray for his family. And we DEMAND justice."

P. Fluid's former band 24-7 Spyz's career explored

Photo of 24-7 SPYZ and Jimi HAZEL and Peter FORREST and Rick SKATORE - Source: Getty

The band, founded in 1986, found success in the 1990s with its music, which was a fusion of heavy metal, rock, and reggae.

P. Fluid, whose real name was Peter Forrest, wrote and sang multiple songs in their three albums, Harder Than You, Gumbo Millennium, and Temporarily Disconnected.

In 1990, Forrest announced his departure from the band at Jane’s Addiction concert. However, he came back in 1995 to participate in the Temporarily Disconnected album. After the album's release, he left the band for the second and last time.

After Forrest departed from the band, fellow band member Jimi Hazel replaced him as lead vocalist. Hazel told Rolling Stone on January 15, 2025,

"He brought a sense of reckless abandon, but in a fun way. He was climbing on the rafters. When he wanted to sing, he could sing. But he got more into screaming and shouting."

Hazel also expressed gratitude towards Forrest, saying the band is here because of his initiative.

"I’m grateful to him because if we had not met up on the street in 1986, 24/7 Spyz would not have happened. You either loved him or hated him, but if you loved him, you loved him unconditionally."

The band gained massive success for its cover of Kool & the Gang's Jungle Boogie.

In a CCTV footage acquired by News12 Bronx, the abandoned vehicle in which Forrest's body was found, was parked at the end of Castle Hill and Hart Street. In the footage, a man was seen leaving the vehicle and entering a car with a woman. An hour later an EMS worker found Forrest's body.

According to ABC's report on January 19, 2025, NYPD arrested Sharief Bodden, a 29-year-old man, on January 17, 2025. The man is charged with multiple charges, such as murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon.

