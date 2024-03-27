Former T-ARA Member Areum hospitalized after allegedly trying to take her life

On March 27, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the former T-ARA member Areum allegedly tried to commit s*uicide and was quickly hospitalized. Since then, the idol has not regained consciousness. The reason behind her extreme choice was cited as domestic violence and deteriorating mental health conditions.

Areum officially debuted with T-ARA on July 3, 2012, with the mini album Day By Day. She was introduced as a member of the group's sub-unit T-ARA N4 in the following year. However, the rapper's music career was short-lived as she departed from the group in July 2013 to pursue her solo endeavors.

T-ARA's Areum was going through mental stress due to her husband's alleged domestic abuse

T-ARA's Areum had previously announced her intentions to marry her current boyfriend after she concluded divorce proceedings with her husband. The idol has disclosed the physical abuse and mental torture inflicted by the husband through her Instagram account.

On October 20, 2019, she married a non-celebrity older businessman and had two kids with him. The idol decided to part ways with him as she announced her ongoing divorce lawsuit on December 10, 2023.

Through an Instagram post on March 2, the idol disclosed that her two children were allegedly abused by her husband. She wrote a lengthy caption describing the severe ordeal her children had to face because of their father.

After a few days, on March 25, 2024, the idol shared about the alleged domestic violence and suffering inflicted by her husband. She attached photos of her revealing the scars on her face and body. The idol mentioned in the post that the photos were from November 2021, after her husband assaulted her.

As the fans got to know about the idol's ongoing ordeals, they started sending well wishes and prayers for her recovery. Many fans condemned the domestic and child abuse inflicted on Areum and her children. They were questioning the incapability of the authorities for not taking any appropriate measures to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, The idol has also disclosed that she would marry her current boyfriend, Seo Dong-hoon, after concluding divorce from her husband. Her boyfriend has also informed fans about the idol's current situation through his Instagram account @starjari.1261 on his story and stated, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Thank you to Areum’s fans and those, who are connected to her for reaching out with your worry and encouragement. Please do not make any unnecessary or weird contact requests [to me]. Please be proper. A person is in pain and unconscious… Please… refrain, I beg of you. I pray that Areum will be okay."

The idol unveiled through an Instagram post on February 17, 2024, that she would make her solo debut and hold a fan meeting.