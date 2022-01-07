‘Four to Dinner’ ending explained: Your other half

Four to Dinner is a new Netflix romantic comedy that revolves around the struggles and triumphs of different relationships. The film takes viewers on a roller coaster of emotions and stages.

It’s a story of pregnancy, intimacy, and putting your trust in another person’s hands.

It plays out in a sequence of how relationships realistically end up being. It’s not the most enduring film but manages to let others think about having another half or soulmate.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the ending.

Breaking down the ending of ‘Four to Dinner’

The narrator speaks on other halves

What is known is that the ‘Four to Dinner’characters seem happy for the time being (Image via Netflix)

Speaking of other halves, the film’s narrator discusses how people are just looking to find their other halves. His friend is skeptical of the topic and claims that people will change their minds and possibly move on to the next person. This friend is less optimistic than him and uses practicality to dictate the direction of a relationship.

It’s unclear if the relationships actually last at the end or stand the test of time, but what is known is that the characters seem happy for the time being.

The characters are happy

Speaking of happy characters, the leading players are working through their problems and issues with each other and attempting to resolve any loose ends and negative commonalities that might have plagued previous relationships earlier in the film.

None of these relationships have been without their downsides. Still, it holds down some faith for the audience, knowing that much of the relationships built in the process of the film have faded away or dematerialized into dull one-night fantasies that haunt society in the present day with the rise of hookup culture.

Other halves may exist

‘Four to Dinner’ has at least something of a thought-provoking message for viewers (Image via Netflix)

Understanding that we are all put on this Earth for some type of reason. Knowing that there may, in fact, be some astrological reasoning for why people are placed on this Earth and what can be done about who we date. From these things, viewers get power, hope, and comfort in that notion.

It may be hard for people to understand where they fit in and who they fit in, but it makes more sense and becomes clearer the older they get. It’s not as thrilling as other films released before, but it has at least something of a thought-provoking message for Netflix viewers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

