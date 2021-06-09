How did Frankie Grande meet his fiancée Hale Leon? A look at Ariana Grande's brother's love life 

Here is some good news for fans of Frankie Grande. The popular ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant is now engaged. Frankie Grande recently surprised his partner Hale Leon with a proposal at VR adventure venue Dreamscape in Los Angeles. Their family members and friends were also present.

38-year-old Frankie told Hale that they were meeting up with friends to celebrate the 4th anniversary of his sobriety. But Frankie secretly worked at the venue where he and Hale dated for the first time. Frankie created a custom ending to the VR experience with virtual fireworks and a “Will you marry me?” message.

How Frankie Grande and Hale Leon met each other?

Frankie and Hale met for the first time in 2019. Frankie jokingly says that it was love at first dance between them. Frankie used to go to a bar named Oil Can Harry’s in the Valley. There he saw Hale dancing on the stage.

Frankie has been dating Hale for two years. He also revealed that he spent more than 12 months planning the proposal. In an interview with People Magazine, Frankie said:

“It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both.”

According to Frankie’s Instagram post, Hale Leon freaked out when he asked the question. They later celebrated the occasion at Sugar Factory, where waiters brought a bowl of cakes with sparklers and danced for the couple. Frankie says that his whole family loves Hale, especially his grandmother Nonna.

After the news came out, Ariana posted a black and white photo of a cake with Frankie and Hale on it. The caption reads:

“I love you both so so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”

Hale Leon is an actor and model and has appeared in a few movies like The Gay Police, Sweet and Sour, and My Piano Lesson. He is a Fog Whisperer for Dead By Daylight and likes to stream horror games.

