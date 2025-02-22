"Free Luigis feet" — Internet reacts as new photos of Luigi Mangione's shackled ankles while wearing loafers go viral 

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in a New York City courtroom on February 21. As his lawyer argued that he was not being granted the right to a fair trial, netizens focused on Mangione’s loafers-laden ankles being shackled in court.

Ad

On February 22, X user @favspopculture shared an image of Mangione in the courtroom, highlighting his brown loafers and shackled ankles. The post quickly went viral and garnered nearly five million views.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the 26-year-old fought for his freedom in court, hundreds of supporters chanted his name and wore t-shirts with his face on them outside the court. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said in court:

“His right to a fair trial is continuing to be impacted.

Netizens have since flooded the internet with comments about his outfit and his legs being shackled. One netizen said:

"free luigis feet"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The social media platform was flooded with hilarious reactions, with comments reading:

“He thugging that sh*t out ngl,” an X user said.

“When the drip is immaculate but the accessories weren’t your choice,” another platform user said.

“Why does he look like he’s about to drop a bestselling memoir,” another netizen commented.

The suspect was dressed in a black protective vest over a green cable-knit sweater. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

“Very chic with the accessorizing,” an X user said.

“That fit says ‘I’m deeply remorseful, Your Honor’ but the face says ‘I still think I’m smarter than y’all,’” another internet user commented.

“well those are some nice loafers, how does he look so good even without having to do much... the shackles on his feet are complimenting them,” a platform user said.

Ad

Among the many supporters gathered outside the court chanting in support of Mangione was Chelsea Manning, who was convicted over a decade ago of espionage for leaking secret military files to Wikileaks. Meanwhile, some other netizens said:

“They got him in medieval restraints, ain’t going nowhere,” an X user said.

“The shackles lowkey giving fashion statement,” another internet user said.

“He is a model prisoner” — Luigi Mangione’s lawyer argues that the alleged shooter is being treated unfairly in court

Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty on all counts in New York state court. However, he has yet to enter a plea on the federal charges he faces, including murder. If found guilty in federal court, he could face the death penalty.

Ad

In court, his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued that Mangione’s right to a fair trial:

“is being infringed upon because he’s not being afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty…Also his rights were violated due to an illegal search and seizure."

Ad

While arguing against Luigi Mangione being shackled in court, she said:

“He is a model prisoner.”

The main purpose of the hearing on Friday was to discuss the schedule of the trial moving forward. Agnifilo also said that the current priority in the case was the death penalty hanging over her client’s head.

Meanwhile, Luigi Mangione has bagged over $500,000 in donations for his case from supporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback