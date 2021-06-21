'Friends' star James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther, reveals he has Stage-4 prostrate cancer  

59-year-old actor James Michael Tyler recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Known and loved for the portrayal of Gunther on the popular sitcom "Friends," James Michael Tyler dropped the news during a segment on TODAY monday, where he talks about his challenges and how life has been since the diagnosis. This statement is part of his goal to save lives and promote early testing for cancer.

James Michael Tyler reveals 3 year long battle with cancer, urges people to get tested early

The heartbreaking images shared by James Michael Tyler depict the arduous battle with cancer he continues to go through on a daily basis.

Stating that he was diagnosed in September 2018 with Prostate Cancer, the Friends star states that he suffered no symptoms. After a blood test, the true extent of his condition was revealed:

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen that came back at an extraordinarily high number ... So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there."

Since then, James Michael Tyler's cancer has progressed to stage four, and in his words, 'has mutated and spread to his bones and spine." The star was forced to miss the 'Friends Reunion' as his chemotherapy prevented him from attending the event, showing up for a Zoom call instead:

"It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'."

Heartbroken fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for James Michael Tyler's recovery.

No!!! This makes me so sad 😢😢

Praying for you JamesMichaelTyler 🙏❤️@Kristay21 — Keri Johnson (@KeriJ30) June 21, 2021

James, Will be praying for you...!!!! ❤🙏❤ Thanks for all the laughs you gave us over the years...!!!! God Bless You...!!!! #JamesMichaelTyler @JamesMichaelTyler — Margaret Riley (@Cuddlebear19) June 21, 2021

james michael tyler having stage 4 prostate cancer has me on all levels of sadness right now :( — nibikinz (@nibikinz) June 21, 2021

Just found out James Michael Tyler, better known as Gunther from Friends, is battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer. My heart is breaking 💔 thoughts are with him and family at this really terrifying time — The One That Rolls 💙 (@ThatRolls) June 21, 2021

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, shares prostate cancer diagnosis



Oh this makes me so sad. Prayers for him!!! https://t.co/tT3sVLL7VL — RachelKarenGreenGeller (@loveaniston71) June 21, 2021

Prayers to James Michael Tyler. Please please please go get checked out early and often ❤ https://t.co/FIQBezq81B — Ashley Colley (@ashleycolley) June 21, 2021

This is a problem worldwide. Example James Michael Tyler who played Gunther in Friends was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said "'I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing". "The cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic and so it's progressed" So sad — London Hotspur (@LondonHotspur) June 21, 2021

sending so much love and hugs to james michael tyler and his family :(🤍 — b (@anistonsvibe) June 21, 2021

My thoughts are with you James Michael Tyler , I’m so sorry to hear this and I send you all the love in the world 💔😔 https://t.co/RZsiFfc3dT — roschel love - FRIENDS REUNION (@raindro64639221) June 21, 2021

Ending his statement with a message of hope, James Michael Tyler talks about his new role and what he hopes to achieve with this news:

"Don't give up. Keep fighting. Keep yourself as light as possible. And have goals. Set goals. My goal this past year was to see my 59th birthday. I did that, May 28th. My goal now is to help save at least one life by coming out with this news. That's my only reason for coming out like this and letting people know... That's my new role."

Edited by Gautham Balaji