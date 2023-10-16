"Genuinely crying right now": Fans emotional as BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt letter to ARMYs in FACE album production documentary announcement video

Jimin of BTS addressed the group's fans, ARMY as he penned a heartfelt digital letter and shared it through a video. The same came to light when the news about his upcoming documentary released. This documentary marks his first solo venture in the genre and is titled Jimin's Production Diary. Based on the production of his album FACE, it will exclusively premiere on Weverse on October 23, 2023.

In his letter, the BTS member expressed his deep gratitude to ARMYs, particularly for the love they showered on his debut album FACE. This letter, titled The Truth Untold, was a sincere and emotional message from Jimin to the ARMY, acknowledging their constant support throughout the creation of his debut album.

"I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album that contain things that I always wanted to say and things that I wanted to organize my thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received #1 spot honor on Billboard chart and this rather pressed me hard on it," he said.

The letter touched the hearts of BTS fans across the world and they took to social media to react to the same.

"I'm crying": Fans react to BTS' Jimin's new handwritten letter

On October 15, 2023, Jimin of BTS made an announcement and what made it special was that it was delivered to the ARMY in the form of a video, with Jimin personally reading his letter to them.

The video featured his song, Dear ARMY, which he released on June 7, 2023. This track was his response to a tribute from a bunch of ARMYs who had created the Love Letters song. As the music played in the background, viewers were treated to a heartfelt letter from Jimin.

A brief appearance from his bandmate Jungkook in the clip further delighted fans.

He said:

"I wanted to say thank you to everyone once again. In order to return such thankfulness to you guys, I know that the gifts I can present are giving great music and performances. I will make sure to present many of these gifts, so please look forward to them. To my lovely ARMY fans! As I always say, I hope that ARMY who show big love to us, will receive larger love and happiness."

Fans got emotional on watching the video and learning what the idol penned in his letter to them. They took to social media to react to the same and stated that the note brought them to tears.

BTS' Jimin's documentary to release on October 23, 2023

Jimin of BTS recently made a surprise announcement regarding his first solo documentary, titled Jimin's Production Diary. This revelation sparked an enthusiastic response from fans. Notably, this marks the third time fans will be treated to a solo documentary from a BTS member. Suga and J-Hope previously shared their own solo documentaries, titled SUGA: Road To D-day and j-hope IN THE BOX, respectively.

Fans are now eager to discover what Jimin's title will bring to the table and are eager to get a glimpse into his life.

The idol's recent letter reflects the close connection K-pop idols often share with their devoted fanbase. This thoughtful gesture reaffirms the strong bond between Jimin and the ARMY, making it an emotional and cherished moment for fans worldwide.