George Gilbey's last Instagram post seemingly sent after his death sparks hacking concerns among fans

A new Instagram post uploaded from George Gilbey's handle following his death on Thursday has created quite an uproar on social media. The former Celebrity Big Brother star passed away on March 27, 2024, at a warehouse in Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England.

In the hours following his death, the investigating cops revealed the cause of George Gilbey's death to be a workplace accident. Gilbey had fallen from a certain height in the warehouse, which led to his tragic death.

Several hours after Gilbey's death, around 6 PM, the deceased actor's Instagram account posted a picture of Scarlett Rose, a young singer, with the caption reading: "Please follow this amazing young talent."

The post raised an alarm among Gilbey's fans and well-wishers, with many of them commenting that they had heard about the news of his death. Some of the netizens also proposed theories of Gilbey's Instagram account being hacked after the 40-year-old passed away.

Meanwhile, the nature of the relationship between George Gilbey and the singer Scarlett Rose remains unclear at the moment.

George Gilbey's last Instagram post was seemingly scheduled

Within hours of George Gilbey's last Instagram post going live, it had received multiple comments from fans wondering if the actor's account was hacked.

Some netizens expressed their displeasure, claiming it was "disgusting" to hack the account of the guy who "passed away today," while others believed it was done in an attempt to promote the girl in the post. Alongside the comments, several netizens also reported Gilbey's account, believing it had been hacked.

One of the comments on the post was made by @sabrinabrowning93, who addressed Gilbey as her "brother" and mentioned how the post was scheduled, saying:

"These are all scheduled posts that George had previously set, it doesn't need reporting, please just allow all of us family and friends to grieve in peace."

Sabrina Browning also shared a tribute post for her brother on her own Instagram account after posting the comment. Among others who paid tribute to Gilbey are Ricci Guarnaccio, Gilbey's friend and former Geordie Shore star, TV and radio presenter Dawn Lowe, and James Beardwell, a YouTube vlogger and interviewer. Following are their X posts about it:

George Gilbey made his first appearance on TV in 2013 in the reality British TV show Gobblebox with his mother, Linda Gilbey, and stepfather, Pete McGarry. The following year, he was invited to Celebrity Big Brother, for which he quit the show.

Gilbey was a housemate in the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother, in which he secured the fourth position. Two years later, he returned to Gobblebox with his family for a brief period. This time around, Linda and Pete continued on the program long after George's exit, until 2020.

George Gilbey also had a girlfriend, Gemma Conway, with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2016. Whether or not the couple were still together before Gilbey's death is not known.