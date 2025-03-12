Gigi Hadid reveals one thing Bradley Cooper opened her up to while discussing their "very romantic and happy" relationship

Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that her partner, Bradley Cooper, opened her up to going to the theater more. The model mentioned that the two share a "very romantic and happy" relationship.

In an interview with Vogue for their latest issue on March 11, Gigi Hadid revealed details about her romance with Bradley Cooper. The model revealed that the two met at the birthday party of a mutual friend's kid. She revealed that Cooper has opened her up to taking an interest in theater and said:

"Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life."

Speaking further about their relationship, Hadid explained why they have kept their dynamic away from the limelight and added:

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked together in October 2023 when they were spotted dining together at the Via Carota restaurant in New York City. Since then, the rumored couple has been spotted together at multiple locations, including Los Angeles, London, and on a vacation in Italy.

Hadid publicly acknowledged their romantic relationship in an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, the two have yet to make an official red-carpet appearance together.

"I just feel really lucky" - Gigi Hadid shares details about her relationship with Bradley Cooper

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

In her aforementioned interview with Vogue, Gigi Hadid shared further details about her relationship with Bradley Cooper, claiming she feels lucky to have found him.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky," Hadid said.

Hadid explained that she respects Cooper and his craft and continued:

"I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

In her October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gigi Hadid first acknowledged her relationship with Bradley Cooper. At that time, the model had mentioned that although her partner was unable to be there in person, backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, he was still "watching from home."

Hadid explained that Cooper was "on dad duty," spending time with his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Bradley Cooper shares his daughter with his ex, Irina Shayk. The actor reportedly dated Shayk between 2015 and 2019. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is also a mother to four-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The former couple was reportedly in a relationship between 2015 and 2021.

