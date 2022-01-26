Governor's Ball 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

The 2022 edition of Governor's Ball Music Festival is all set to go down on June 10-12 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The Governor's Ball is renowned for featuring an array of genres and styles of music, including pop, hip-hop, rock, indie, electronic, Americana, and folk.

Aside from the wide variety of music, the festival represents New York's cultural melting pot via a multitude of popular restaurants and food trucks, as well as activities and games.

Governor's Ball 2022: Lineup and tickets

Melodic rap veteran Kid Cudi, feisty New Jersey vocalist Halsey, and hip-hop pioneer J. Cole will headline each day of the extended weekend, respectively.

Some of the highlight acts on each day include:

Friday - Migos, Jack Harlow, JPEGMAFIA, Ally & AJ

Saturday - Roddy Ricch, Joji, Denzel Curry, Flume

Sunday - Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, Kaytranada

Presale has already commenced on the official website of the festival, with a 3-day GA pass going for $319 and a 1-day pass starting from $129. For a limited time, the current early bird rate for the 3-day pass will be as low as $279.

VIP tickets are on sale for $709 for all three days, and $269 for single day passes. The early bird rate for the 3-day pass is $609 for a limited time period.

According to the official website, the VIP pass will have the following additional benefits over the GA pass:

Access to all VIP Viewing Areas, which feature up-close prime viewing, comfy seating, shade tents, specialty food vendors, cell phone charging stations, and a beer, wine and liquor bar

VIP Viewing Areas are exclusive to 21+ attendees and can be found at ALL four stages

A separate fast lane at each festival entrance

Private wi-fi network in VIP Viewing Areas

Air-conditioned, flushable bathrooms with dedicated attendants (to ensure clean environments)

FREE water

Dedicated VIP staff in each VIP lounge to answer all of your questions.

A special platinum pass is also available for all three days, costing $2,399. This ticket tier will include all VIP perks, with the addition of premium add-ons like merchandise, front-row seats and a platinum lounge.

History of the Governor's Ball

The Governor's Ball has been a mainstay of the NYC festival scene since 2011. In the first edition, it mainly featured indie and hip-hop acts. Current headliner Kid Cudi also headlined the festival in 2012, when it was turned into a two-day event. The festival has expanded every year since.

After being forced to cancel in 2020, Governor's Ball returned in 2021 with a stacked lineup featuring Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, and J Balvin.

The 2022 edition of the festival promises to be an enthralling event.

