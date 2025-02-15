"Grateful for everyone who has written me" — Luigi Mangione shares first public statement since alleged UHC murder, launches new website

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, shared his first public statement since his arrest. On Friday, February 14, 2025, Mangione shared a statement on a new website created by his defense.

The website offers updates regarding the high-profile case and serves as a way for his legal counsel to combat misinformation. In a statement shared on the site's homepage, Mangione wrote:

"I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support."

Last December, Luigi Mangione allegedly fatally shot Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan and fled. Following a five-day nationwide hunt, he was arrested in Pennsylvania after a McDonald's employee recognized him from photos released by the police.

On December 10, 2024, he was indicted in Manhattan on eleven counts (four additional counts were added on December 19), including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. He is currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial.

The 26-year-old's statement continued to note that the support has transcended political, racial, and class divisions, adding he's never received a letter from across the globe.

"I look forward to hearing more in the future" — Luigi Mangione expresses gratitude for the letters

Luigi Mangione, in his statement, expressed his gratitude, adding:

"While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

The website and statement come just days after the 26-year-old's lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, released a statement confirming that Mangione accepted donations for his criminal defense. The amount tallied up to almost $300,000.

The donation was set up by the December 4 Legal Committee (named after the day of Thompson's murder), and the organization confirmed with the New York Post about the transfer to his legal fund. The outlet, citing Agnifilo, wrote:

"Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him."

Law enforcement officials investigating the scene of Brian Thompson's murder found shell casings with the terms "Deny," "Delay," and "Depose" written on them. The words are allegedly used by big insurance companies to deny claims.

As a result, the incident has sparked a discourse on the condition of the health care and insurance industry in the United States. Many have hailed Luigi Mangione as a hero for fighting systemic oppression against the poor.

In a message shared on the website, Luigi Mangione's legal team explained they set it up due to "the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support." Further, it would help them answer questions, share accurate information, and dispel misinformation.

The website also includes various sections like attorney bios, statements by Agnifilo, FAQs, a contributions section, and a contact form.

Mangione is currently facing multiple prosecutions, including his federal indictment. He is also charged in New York with second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, three counts of gun possession, and one count of forgery, and in Pennsylvania for gun possession and forgery.

Luigi Mangione will next appear in court on February 21.

