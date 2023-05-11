"Halle got the last laugh": Twitter erupts as The Little Mermaid first reactions take over

The Little Mermaid did not have the easiest of journeys as it was a source of criticism before it even premiered. This goes back to the first announcement of Halle Bailey's casting when racist individuals started rallying against a black Disney princess. Over the next few months, its posters, teasers, and interviews were criticized by this particular section of people.

But after the official first reactions to the film emerged a day ago, it seems that the team and Halle Bailey are the ones having the last laugh. Despite the concerns about a live-action remake, which Disney has successfully squandered a few times before, this film has received great praise from critics and fans. Check out these two reviews below:

In short, it took the film some time to overcome all the hatred and become the talk of the town once again, but this time for good reasons. This resulted in a global celebration visible across social media platforms like Twitter.

How are The Little Mermaid fans reacting to the development?

The film's latest reception was everything that fans were hoping for. After the recent screenings confirmed that the film was possibly going to defy all odds and become one of the more successful live-action adaptations from Disney, several netizens and the film's supporters took to social media to rejoice at the news.

Check out some of these reactions below:



#TheLittleMermaid The little mermaid already getting great reviews from critics. Halle got the last laugh, you know I'm smiling!

I know the racists are still gonna review bomb but we Wonnnnn

The little mermaid reviews are coming out and they're RAVING as expected!!! This definitely won't be the only #TheLittleMermaid movie we get!!

Everything to know about The Little Mermaid controversy

The Little Mermaid first started to receive hatred on the internet when Halle Bailey's casting was announced. The drastic change of character from the original Ariel was the reason most fans initially started to spread hatred about the film. This came from the inherently racist side of the fanbase, who were not ready to accept Bailey as Ariel.

Soon, the film was the target of more banter, thanks to some controversies surrounding Bailey's interview, some botched CGI, and rather odd-looking side characters, all of which snowballed into massive hatred for the film.

While this lowered the expectations for fans, the film seems to have completely turned things around with its latest revelation. The film premiered on May 8, 2023, for a limited screening ahead of its global release later this month, which was enough to get an idea of how the film would fare, and so far it seems positive.

Of course, this is huge for Halle Bailey fans and those who believed the film had potential. It is still up to the mass audience after the film's release, but early signs clearly indicate that The Little Mermaid will break the live-action adaptation curse on Disney.

It will premiere in theaters across the world on May 26, 2023.

