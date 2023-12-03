Halo season 2 announces release date with a new official trailer

Halo season 2, based on the popular game franchise of the same name, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on February 8, 2024. However, not all episodes will be available at once. While the first two episodes will hit screens on the said date, the remaining will drop on a weekly basis.

The announcement was made at the CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 2, with showrunners David Wiener, Pablo Schreiber, and Joseph Morgan in attendance.

Expand Tweet

Halo season 2 trailer is an action-packed affair

Paramount+ also shared the action-packed first trailer for Halo season 2 to give fans an idea of what to expect from the series this time. It focuses on Master Chief John-117 as he gears up to lead his team of Spartans against the Covenant, an alien threat. In a haunting sequence, he tells his colleagues that the 'enemy is at the gate.'

The nearly minute-and-a-half-long teaser also features Cortana (Jen Taylor) and James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan), a skilled intelligence operative with an enviable career trajectory. All in all, it sets the stage for a violent battle.

What’s Halo season 2 about?

The official trailer does not reveal much about the exact storyline. However, going by the games, it will be darker and more intense than the first installment. The official description suggests the same. It reads:

“Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold.

"With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.”

Fans are likely to get clarity on the exact plot closer to the release date.

The cast of Halo season 2

Halo season 2 will premiere in February 2024 (Image via Paramount+)

The series is headlined by James Ackerson, who reprises his role from the first installment. He is joined by Joseph Morgan and Christina Rodlo, who plays the new recruit Talia Perez. The returning cast members include Natascha McElhone, Bookeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Danny Sapani, and Shabana Azmi.

Halo premiered on March 24, 2022, and holds an approval rating of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 71 reviews. The critics' consensus reads:

“Halo is too derivative of better science-fiction series to emerge a fully-formed elite, but glimmers of promise and faithfulness to the source material signal it's not out of the fight just yet”

It is produced under Showtime Networks, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television.

Halo season 2 is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on February 8, 2024.