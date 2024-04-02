Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol cancel casting for upcoming project named Deception

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol casting in the upcoming project Deception has been officially canceled. On April 2, the production company confirmed that the two actors will not appear in the show together.

Previously, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol discussed joining hands for the project, and their respective management agencies confirmed the two were reviewing the offer. However, following their break up recently, the focus shifted to whether they would be cast in the drama together.

According to the Showbox officials, the discussions about their appearance have been stopped. They said,

“Discussions about Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee's appearance in 'Deception' have been halted. It is true that we discussed casting, but since it was not a confirmed issue, we naturally decided to stop discussions.”

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol confirm not casting in an upcoming project titled Deception

Initially, the two stars were in talks to lead the project and were reviewing it. Since the couple announced their break up, the production company has announced that the duo will not star in the project.

Deception is based on a webtoon of the same name set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai. It is a horror period comic depicting a vampire story set during the Japanese colonial period in 1935. The planning and production of the project will be done by Magnum Nine and Showbox.

The webtoon depicts the story of what occurs when artist Yun Iho (previously offered to Ryu Jun-yeol) is commissioned to paint a portrait for an unknown lady Song Jeong-hwa (previously offered to Han So-hee).

The production agency confirmed that the project would still go forward as planned. It is yet to be confirmed if Deception will be a film or a drama.

The project is garnering attention as it is directed by Han Jae-rim who is known for remarkable work in films such as Emergency Declaration, The King, Rules of Dating, and more. Furthermore, Han Jae-rim has penned and directed the upcoming Netflix drama The 8 Show featuring Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jung-min, Bae Sung-woo, Park Hae-joon, and more.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol’s break up

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have been making headlines for their relationship rumors ever since they were spotted in Hawaii together by the media agency Dispatch. The Nevertheless star wrote a detailed blog confirming their relationship with the Reply 1988 actor on March 16, 2024.

However, after 15 days their agencies confirmed that the two have decided to part ways and focus on their acting career.

9ATO Entertainment released a statement about their fall out saying,

“Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up. They realized that their roles as actors are greater. They have promised not to waste any emotions on personal matters any longer. Han So Hee has made both herself and the public suffer due to her personal feelings all this time. The way she communicated [with the public] was not right.”

In other news, Han So-hee's Gyeongseong Creature season 2 and Ryu Jun-yeol's The 8 Show are scheduled to release in 2024.