Happy Birthday Jin: BTS star gets Times Square ads, Army bombs spell out his name at the concert

A still of Jin celebrating his birthday (Image via 102.7 KIIS FM)
A still of Jin celebrating his birthday (Image via 102.7 KIIS FM)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 09:21 AM IST
News

BTS star Jin celebrated his 30th birthday on December 4. Fans of the idol have found creative ways to celebrate the big day, including many collective projects.

The BTS Army took to Twitter to share wishes and their projects with other fans worldwide. Many fans were pleased that Jin noticed their birthday project at the concert in LA.

Fans love their Moonjin, wish BTS star the best

#HappyBirthdayJin went viral on December 4. Many fans shared the Times Square ad that was put up by fans on Jin's birthday.

They sang happy birthday for jin and he was so touched by the army bomb moon project #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day4 https://t.co/WpJlnMCQV3
Jin birthday in Times Square #1 🥳🎉🎁🎈💜#HappyJINday2021 #HappyBirthdayJin #석진아_30번째_생일축하해#JIN #BTS   @BTS_twt @BTSNewYorkCity https://t.co/42ZtNBMWjo
Jin’s birthday in Times Square #2🥳🎉🎁🎈💜#HappyJINday2021 #HappyBirthdayJin #석진아_30번째_생일축하해#JIN #BTS    @BTS_twt @BTSNewYorkCity Pls to ignore the man who walks through my shot 😑 https://t.co/SpvANxRZn1
They sang happy birthday for jin and he was so touched by the army bomb moon project #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day4 https://t.co/WpJlnMCQV3
Happy Birthday jin 🥺, I wanna cry 😭💗💗💗#Kimseokjin #seokjin #Jin #HappyJinday #Jinday #HappyBirthdayJin #Moonforjin #LAHeartsJin https://t.co/GYsWpmBKt1
Happy birthday to our happiness Jin #BTS, please smile a lot💜🌕We love you with all our hearts in #Ukraine 🇺🇦💜 (it’s the biggest LED screens in Europe) #HappyJinDay#HappyBirthdayJin#ForeverYoursJin https://t.co/nJL7awTwDi
😂😂😂😂🙈 This Fandom is crazy #BTS #SuperTunaByJin #supertuna #HappyBirthdayJin @BTS_twt https://t.co/sdowTiN6BT

However, fans were touched when Jin noticed the fan's birthday project on the last day of the Permission to Dance Onstage offline concert. They had placards that had hearts with Jin's name on them. The fans also coordinated splendidly to spell out Jin's name on the last day of the concert.

The Army also sang the birthday song for Jin at the concert. They covered their phones, the ARMY bombs, and all the lights at the concert with a moon to show their love for their 'Moon Jin.'

The touched star spoke of how moved he was and said:

"We did the wave and then I see this (Moon) with the ARMY bombs, and it’s really moving. So, actually, when we were saying hello, and you were raising those cards up, I tried not to move too much because I didn’t want to affect my performance."

Jin also celebrated his birthday at the KIIS Jingle Ball, held on December 3. Pictures and videos of the celebration were shared on Instagram.

Jin also released a new choreography for the Super Tuna song and this has also made Moonjin's fans extremely happy. Jin looked highly adorable in the video, which also went viral on social networking sites.

Meanwhile, BTS has announced its next concert is set to take place in the members' home country. The concert date is yet to be announced, but it was stated that the concert will take place on March 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen
