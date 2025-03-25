"Haters are going to love this return"— Internet reacts as Haliey Welch returns to social media on the same day of documentary announcement

On March 25, 2025, internet personality Haliey Welch made a highly anticipated return to social media after a three-month hiatus, as her last post was in December. Her comeback coincided with the announcement of a documentary about her unexpected rise to fame, as reported by Deadline on March 25, 2025.

Ad

Welch, best known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl," posted an Instagram Reel on March 25 that playfully addressed the numerous rumors surrounding her absence. In the video, she appears to be asleep before the scene transitions to a graveyard cross marked "RIP Haliey Welch," referencing past speculations about her supposed death.

The video humorously continues by portraying her as pregnant and later in jail, both of which were widely discussed rumors in recent months. At the end of the clip, Welch's friend and podcast co-host, Chelsea Bradford, wakes her up, saying:

Ad

"Haliey, get your a** up. We got stuff to do." Welch captioned the post, "What'd I miss?"

The timing of her return sparked widespread online reactions, with many users sharing their thoughts on her resurgence.

"Haters are going to love this return...," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Its great shes returning ive been waiting for her because despite the memes I really enjoyed her podcast," another user wrote.

"We are ALL excited for this!" one individual said.

The reactions to Haliey Welch's return were mixed, with some fans excited about her comeback and podcast, while others criticized her for the cryptocurrency controversy, questioning whether she would take accountability.

"So is she going to refund the people who lost money or just pretend the scam never happened?" an X user asked.

Ad

"We made the wrong person famous," another user remarked.

"This is what y'all get for making talentless people who have an entertaining personality famous. They scam and don't get held accountable for it. Her PR team is going to make most people forget about her scam. Watch," a user commented.

Haliey Welch's rise to fame, cryptocurrency controversy, and upcoming documentary

Ad

Coinciding with Haliey Welch's return, Bungalow Media + Entertainment announced a documentary that will chronicle her journey from an unknown individual to an internet sensation.

The project will explore the impact of her viral "hawk tuah" moment, the scrutiny that followed, and how social media amplified both her rise and controversies. Jonnie Forster, Welch's manager and executive producer of the project, said:

"Haliey's story is too big for the internet alone. This documentary will reveal the truth behind the viral moment and everything that followed."

Ad

Bob Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment, said in a statement:

"With only a single sentence, Haliey Welch went from an unknown young woman having a night out on the town to a global phenomenon. This documentary will provide an inside look at her journey and the challenges that come with instant fame."

Hailey Welch became a viral sensation in June 2024 after an interview clip surfaced in which she responded to a question about what drives men to go crazy in bed. She gave her now-famous response:

Ad

"You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang!" instantly spread across social media.

Following her rise to fame, Haliey Welch built upon the moment with a podcast, a merchandise line, and brand collaborations. However, she also faced backlash in December 2024 after launching a cryptocurrency meme coin, HAWK.

The coin's value quickly crashed, leading to accusations of fraud, as stated by Newsweek on March 25, 2025. Hailey Welch addressed the situation in a statement at the time, saying:

Ad

"I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community."

The controversy led to intense scrutiny, and Haliey Welch eventually stepped away from the public eye. Her absence fueled speculation, with rumors circulating about legal trouble, financial struggles, or personal issues.

Ad

As reported by Deadline on March 25, 2025, Bungalow Media + Entertainment's upcoming documentary aims to provide an in-depth look at Welch's experience with sudden internet fame. It will feature interviews with Welch and those close to her, exploring the highs and lows of her journey. The documentary will also examine how viral moments can transform lives, for better or worse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback