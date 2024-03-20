"He had the brightest of futures ahead of him": Eton College headmaster addresses student Raphaël Pryor's death during Field Game

Eton College recently announced the tragic death of one of their esteemed students, Raphaël Pryor, during a recent Field Game event. On Saturday, March 16, 2024, Pryor, a 13th-year student, was playing the Field Game, a traditional two-code football game played at Eton College, when he suddenly collapsed.

Raphaël Pryor was rushed to hospital, but despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead the same day. In a statement to The Sun on March 19, 2024, the Eton headmaster, Simon Henderson, announced the news of his sudden demise and paid tribute to him, saying,

"He had the brightest of futures ahead of him."

Eton College is a public school in Eton, Berkshire, England. It was founded in 1440 by Henry VI.

Eton College mourns the passing of student Raphaël Pryor

During the Field Game, a traditional Eton's College football game, Raphaël suddenly felt ill and collapsed.

As per the school reports, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite continuous efforts, he died the same day. Speaking about Raphaël Pryor, Eton headmaster Simon Henderson told The Sun he was an "outstanding young man."

"Raphaël was an outstanding young man who lived with joy in his heart, sharing it widely and powerfully. In his life at Eton, Raphaël brought so much to his friends and to those who taught and cared for him, including to those who played with and against him on the games field, where he excelled as one of the House Captains of Games."

He added:

"The whole Eton community is deeply saddened and shocked by this news. As we mourn his tragic death, our hearts go out to Raphaël’s parents, his family and his friends."

As per the school, two days before his demise, Raphaël Pryor won an internal competition as house captain. To pay tribute and honor Raphaël, the school lowered its flag to half-mast on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Lowering the flag is a traditional tribute to the royal family when any of its members die.

The parents of other pupils were also informed by the school authorities of Raphaël's demise. One of the parents said Raphaël was in the same house as his son. The parent further added that the headmaster was very close to him,

"Every parent will know about it. He collapsed on the field while he was doing sport and died. It happened, and it was very sad. From our perspective, I think the school has handled it really well. The housemaster was very close to him."

The school said on-site counselors provide additional specialist support to the students and staff members.

The Field Game originated in 1847 at Eton College. It is a type of two-code football in which Rugby and football are merged. The 11 players use Gaelic football, a traditional Irish sport that combines elements of soccer, Rugby, and basketball, played with a round ball on a rectangular field, to reach a goal.