"He should be calling for Hamas to surrender": Prince William’s statement on Israel-Gaza conflict divides the internet

In a rare political statement from the royal family, Prince William has called for "an end to the fighting" between Israel and Hamas "as soon as possible." The statement, released by Kensington Palace on February 20, came in the wake of the Prince's visit to the British Red Cross headquarters in Central London.

"I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It's critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released," the statement read.

Prince William's statement about the Israel-Gaza conflict divided the internet. While some praised him for speaking up about the crisis in Gaza, others criticized him for getting involved in politics as a member of royalty. One user of X said:

"He should be calling for Hamas to surrender."

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack in Israel, killing nearly 1200 people and taking more than 240 hostages. Since then, Israel has relentlessly retaliated in the Gaza Strip, with a death toll of over 29,000, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Netizens react to Prince William's statement regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict

In a rare gesture for royalty, Prince William broke his silence about the Israel-Gaza conflict, releasing a statement about the "terrible human cost" incurred by the conflict in the Middle East.

His remarks garnered mixed responses on social media. While some called the statement humanitarian, others argued that the Prince's remarks were political, claiming that royalty must refrain from making statements regarding politics.

Here are some of their reactions from X:

"A brighter future can be found": Prince William shares his opinion of the Israel-Gaza conflict

According to the BBC, Prince William claimed to feel "very strongly" about the conflict in the Middle East and is "deeply moved as a father". In his statement, he continued:

"Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that."

Prince William's statement was welcomed by UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as their spokeswoman stated that the Prince's views were "consistent with the government position" to see an end to the fighting in Gaza "as soon as possible."

According to TIME magazine, the Prince's statement came at the heels of the US's proposal to the UN to draft a temporary ceasefire in Gaza "as soon as practicable." The Labour Party has also called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" on Tuesday for the first time since the conflict began.

Following his visit to the British Red Cross, Prince William is scheduled to attend a London synagogue to speak to young people and victims of the Holocaust survivors in light of the rise in anti-semitism in the capital due to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

It has been more than 135 days since the Israel-Gaza conflict started, with calls for a ceasefire still underway.

