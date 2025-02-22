"He was chewing on that toast for 40 days and 40 nights"- Netizens defend Keith Lee amid backlash over dissing UK food

After experiencing the classic Full English breakfast for the first time on February 15, Keith Lee (@keith_lee125), a US TikTok food reviewer, offered his candid assessment. However, he landed himself in hot waters among the British viewers when he tried the traditional breakfast at the hotel where he was staying.

At the beginning of his video, Keith Lee informed his viewers that he had ordered a Full English breakfast. Known to the British as a "fry up," the traditional breakfast consists of bread, black pudding, hash browns, bacon, eggs, sausages, baked beans, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

After trying the scrambled egg, Lee rated it a six out of ten, before trying the next dish. Then he chose the hash brown. After doing so, he said that the crispy potato dish was "reminiscent" of McDonald's hash browns, but the British one was "a lot greasier and a lot less salty" than the ones he had previously tried.

However, due to his comments, he faced criticism from British viewers in the comment section. Further, his fans and followers took to the February 21 Instagram post of The Jasmine Brand to defend him. One even said that he was having trouble chewing on the toast.

Netizens reacted as Lee received backlash (Image via Instagram/@beachamtangela)

Others reacted similarly. One said that it didn't look appealing, while another said that he almost lost his tooth while chewing on the bread.

Netizens reacted as Lee received backlash (Image via Instagram / @simply_sakina / @peacefulaura365 / @maviarosee)

However, many Instagram users tried to justify him. One said that the locals should have sent him someplace better, instead of that restaurant. Another one said that it was his personal opinion.

Netizens reacted as Lee received backlash (Image via Instagram / @ms_kingston2023 / @iamcharlana / @xperiencejay)

Keith Lee's review of the traditional British breakfast turned controversial

With almost 16 million TikTok followers, Keith Lee has become well-known for posting videos of himself trying and reviewing food from all around the world. While in the UK, the food critic has been sampling various restaurants and cuisines.

In his video, which he uploaded on his Instagram over the weekend, Keith Lee explained that the breakfast was complimentary because it was included in his hotel package. However, British viewers were not happy with the content creator after he tried the breakfast and reviewed it publicly. Displaying a small portion of his plate at first, Lee said:

“At first glance, to me it looks like a normal breakfast. But the longer you look at it, the more things that I don't recognize start becoming apparent.”

First, he took a mouthful of the scrambled eggs and said:

“It sauteed well, It's an egg. It's cooked very well in my opinion, too.”

He gave it six out of ten and then tried the hash brown, which was crunchy. He claimed that it reminded him of the McDonald's hash brown and rated it a four out of ten. Keith Lee then put some beans on his bread, in an attempt to try the traditional beans on toast, and said:

“This is where it starts getting different.”

However, he found it difficult to bite into the bread. Then, seemingly struggling to chew on his food, he further said:

“The bread is definitely stale. The tomatoes kinda taste like they were baked in ketchup.."

He went on to say that the texture is "mushy" before emphasizing that "the only flavor is, as I mentioned, a sweet ketchup." He further claimed that there was no seasoning or salt.

Then as Keith Lee went on trying different items from the plate, he kept on scoring them. Bacon received a score of seven, beans on toast with "no seasoning" received a score of one, mushrooms received no rating, and a sausage that he was "not a huge fan" of receiving a score of four.

Keith further said the black pudding tasted "like blood" and gave it a score of zero out of ten. However, due to his opinion, he had trouble with the British fans, however, many fans also defended his claims.

Meanwhile, after the criticism, Keith Lee hasn't said anything as of yet.

